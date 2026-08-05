WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 5
Aug 05, 2026 at 08:01 AM
The Washington Commanders had the pads on for the second time in three days, and the offense had another solid day. Let's get into some of the best moments from the action.
Fabian Moreau is back where his career began, and he couldn't be happier to wear the burgundy and gold once again.
There's a chance Croskey-Merritt could be the lead back in the newest version of the Commanders' backfield, but his coaches had a challenge for him: improve the other parts of his skill set, particularly in the passing game.
There's plenty to analyze in the approximately two hours of practice the Commanders have been getting in most days of the week during training camp, but what about the work outside of the work on the grass?
The Washington Commanders were back on the field for their fourth practice of training camp, and let's not bury the lead here: the offense had a good day, and Jayden Daniels looked in command from start to finish. Let's break down some of the highlights.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 4.
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.
The defense's recent performances must be pleasing for general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, as the Commanders used much of the free agent and draft capital to upgrade the unit.
The pads were on for the first time during this year's training camp, and there was plenty of excitement on both sides of the ball. Let's go over some of the highlights.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 3.