'The more you can do, the better': Croskey-Merritt eager to improve as pass-catcher

Marcus Mariota dropped back to survey his options during 11-on-11 drills as the pass rush began closing in on him. He spotted a pass-catcher near the right sideline, so he reared his arm back and launched the ball, which narrowly avoided being knocked away by Javon Kinlaw.
On the other end of the throw was running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who secured the ball to his chest while falling backward for a decent gain downfield. He did a somersault as he fell to the grass and was rewarded for the play with tackle Trent Scott lifting him in the air.
It's a part of Croskey-Merritt's skill set the Washington Commanders hope they will get more of in his second season. Croskey-Merritt made a lasting impression on his coaches and fans last season with one of the better ground performances for a running back in recent franchise history, recording 805 yards and eight touchdowns. There's a chance Croskey-Merritt could be the lead back in the newest version of the Commanders' backfield, but his coaches had a challenge for him: improve the other parts of his skill set, particularly in the passing game.
It's a test that Croskey-Merritt hasn't shied away from.
"They just want to be able to do more," Croskey-Merritt said. "The more you can do, the better."
Croskey-Merritt has already shown that he can do plenty for the Commanders with the ball in his hands. He had the most scrimmage yards on the roster last season and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He had a success rate of 53.7% -- a stat used by Pro Football Reference used to determine success on first, second and third downs -- which led the league in 2025. He had two 100-yard games, including a 111-yard performance in the Commanders' win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He showed good burst and vision, despite not playing essentially all of his final college season.
His opportunities as a pass-catcher, however, were limited last season. He caught nine passes on 13 targets for 68 yards. He did not get targeted for the final six games of the season and only three times in the final 10. Those numbers have to change, not only for Croskey-Merritt to improve his status as one of the league's better backs, but also to succeed in David Blough's offense. Players like Jahmyr Gibbs and D'Andre Swift have been focal points in similar offensive schemes. Gibbs, for example, had 77 receptions for 616 yards with five touchdowns in 2025.
The Commanders don't expect Croskey-Merritt to be a carbon copy of Gibbs, but head coach Dan Quinn admitted that he's been "digging into him on a bunch" to challenge him. To his credit, Croskey-Merritt has responded to that pressure, adding about eight pounds of lean muscle to his frame, according to Quinn.
"And so those are the things that I'm excited to see Bill apply and get into his game," Quinn said. "And so, the best way to do that is to see it out here."
The Washington Commanders put on the pads for the first time in this year's training camp on Monday. Take a look at the top photos of the action.
Croskey-Merritt can feel the changes to his physique on the field. He said he feels stronger and more able to perform when the team calls his number. He's also working on improving in the passing game, which he's always felt was a "slept-on" part of his skill set. He feels like he can be a natural receiver, and he's eager to show that.
"I can do more than just run the ball," Croskey-Merritt said. "I wanna be able to catch out of the backfield, be able to block and run. I just want to be a jack of all trades."
Physically, Croskey-Merritt wouldn't say that it's been difficult to put more emphasis on other parts of his game. It's more about the mental work of knowing the details of how to be a better pass blocker and receiver. He knows that everything will work out if he can get that down. The Commanders have seen the work he's put in over the offseason, and as a result, they are open to giving him more snaps as a receiver.
Tuesday's practice might have been the best showing of what Croskey-Merritt could be as a pass-catcher through this point in camp. He was targeted three times during the two-hour session and made all three grabs. They didn't require Croskey-Merritt to run any complex routes, but they did allow him to get into the open field and make plays. That's something Croskey-Merritt has always been good at.
"When the ball's coming my way, just make the most out of it," Croskey-Merritt said. "I feel like I've been doing that well so far and [I] just wanna get better every day."
Although the Commanders are letting the battle at the receiver position play out, they don't have a traditional answer for the No. 2 pass-catching weapon right now. For now, it seems they are fine with a committee approach that includes the tight ends and running backs as more heavily featured pieces in the offense. Croskey-Merritt is naturally folded into that, which is why the coaches have constantly pushed him over the summer.
Croskey-Merritt doesn't mind the extra attention, though. He knows they want more from him, and they believe he can meet their expectations.
"I feel like they know I can do it [complete pass catches]," Croskey-Merritt said. "I just have to put more of it on film, and it's something to get better at. It's always something you can get better at, and just going out here and show that I can do whatever is needed."