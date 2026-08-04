'The more you can do, the better': Croskey-Merritt eager to improve as pass-catcher

Croskey-Merritt can feel the changes to his physique on the field. He said he feels stronger and more able to perform when the team calls his number. He's also working on improving in the passing game, which he's always felt was a "slept-on" part of his skill set. He feels like he can be a natural receiver, and he's eager to show that.

"I can do more than just run the ball," Croskey-Merritt said. "I wanna be able to catch out of the backfield, be able to block and run. I just want to be a jack of all trades."

Physically, Croskey-Merritt wouldn't say that it's been difficult to put more emphasis on other parts of his game. It's more about the mental work of knowing the details of how to be a better pass blocker and receiver. He knows that everything will work out if he can get that down. The Commanders have seen the work he's put in over the offseason, and as a result, they are open to giving him more snaps as a receiver.

Tuesday's practice might have been the best showing of what Croskey-Merritt could be as a pass-catcher through this point in camp. He was targeted three times during the two-hour session and made all three grabs. They didn't require Croskey-Merritt to run any complex routes, but they did allow him to get into the open field and make plays. That's something Croskey-Merritt has always been good at.