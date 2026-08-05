Training camp notebook | Offense stacks another sharp day

-- The catch of the day was an easy one to spot: Yankoff snagged a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis with one hand before tumbling to the sideline for a decent gain. Yankoff's production has been an interesting development in camp. The Commanders need another receiving tight end, and it appeared as though Sinnott was primed to take that role. That might still be the case, but Yankoff has made several impressive catches over the course of camp. He has a good feel for how to get open as a route runner, and he's more athletic than some give him credit for. He also has good hands, which he has shown nearly every day. If the Commanders keep four tight ends, which is a possibility if they want to run more multiple tight end sets, it seems like keeping Yankoff on the initial 53 would be an easy decision.

-- Allen needs pads on to truly show off his skill set. He's got good vision and a natural feel for the running back position, but his true value comes from his physicality. He showed that off during team drills, bouncing off of three different defenders before getting into the end zone. Allen, a sixth-round pick, doesn't have any guarantees, but it appears there is a clear role for him if he can take it. He knows how to pick up tough yards, and that's a tool the Commanders needed in 2025.

-- Training camp is a week old now, and the coaching staff is starting to get a feel for where the team is with just about a week before the preseason begins. Overall, head coach Dan Quinn is pleased with what he has seen from the roster, saying he likes the "connectedness" of the team.