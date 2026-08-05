Training camp notebook | Offense stacks another sharp day

The Washington Commanders had the pads on for the second time in three days, and the offense had another solid day. Let's get into some of the best moments from the action.
-- Jayden Daniels has been stacking good days for a while now, but over the last two practices, the quarterback appears to be hitting his stride in terms of understanding and taking command of the offense. He's looked completely comfortable under center, and he was picking the secondary apart essentially every time he was on the field. His first of several touchdowns was to tight end Ben Sinnott, who has gotten more snaps with John Bates out. He had four more scores throughout the day on passes to Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey. It's easy to get excited in August, but Daniels appears to be on a mission to rebound from last year.
-- Daniels wasn't the only quarterback to put on a good showing on Wednesday. Marcus Mariota was dealing just as much as Daniels during multiple drills and even had touchdowns on three straight plays. He connected with Kaytron Allen, tight end Quentin Moore and wideout Nick Nash. In seven-on-seven drills, he had a touchdown pass to Colson Yankoff, who continues to stand out in the passing game.
-- Rookie Joshua Josephs is getting more looks in team drills and stepping up with his quickness and burst at the line of scrimmage. He forced a sack on Marcus Mariota (the play was blown dead once Josephs touched Mariota) and had a tackle for loss later in the day. Josephs seems to perform better when the pads come on, and he'll be a player to watch during the Commanders' joint practices with the Miami Dolphins next week.
-- Speaking of disruptive defensive players, second-year linebacker Kain Medrano had a nice tackle for loss on Rachaad White, cutting inside and wrapping his arms around the running back. Medrano is a player the Commanders wanted to fit into a certain role last season. They couldn't determine whether he was better used in the roles for Frankie Luvu or Quan Martin. It seems like new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has a clearer vision for Medrano, and it's led to him making more plays.
-- Let's shift the attention to one-on-one pass protection drills for a moment, because there were a couple of offensive players who looked particularly sharp. The first was Sam Cosmi, who has been getting work against Javon Kinlaw in recent practices. Cosmi did a good job of locking onto Kinlaw and had quick feet that helped him adjust to Kinlaw's movements. The same could be said of Chris Paul, who worked against Jer'Zhan Newton during the drill. Quickness used to be one of the rougher areas of Paul's skill set, but it looks like the former seventh-round pick has shored up that area. He kept his body square to the line of scrimmage working against Newton and like Cosmi, adjusted well to
-- The catch of the day was an easy one to spot: Yankoff snagged a pass from Athan Kaliakmanis with one hand before tumbling to the sideline for a decent gain. Yankoff's production has been an interesting development in camp. The Commanders need another receiving tight end, and it appeared as though Sinnott was primed to take that role. That might still be the case, but Yankoff has made several impressive catches over the course of camp. He has a good feel for how to get open as a route runner, and he's more athletic than some give him credit for. He also has good hands, which he has shown nearly every day. If the Commanders keep four tight ends, which is a possibility if they want to run more multiple tight end sets, it seems like keeping Yankoff on the initial 53 would be an easy decision.
-- Allen needs pads on to truly show off his skill set. He's got good vision and a natural feel for the running back position, but his true value comes from his physicality. He showed that off during team drills, bouncing off of three different defenders before getting into the end zone. Allen, a sixth-round pick, doesn't have any guarantees, but it appears there is a clear role for him if he can take it. He knows how to pick up tough yards, and that's a tool the Commanders needed in 2025.
-- Training camp is a week old now, and the coaching staff is starting to get a feel for where the team is with just about a week before the preseason begins. Overall, head coach Dan Quinn is pleased with what he has seen from the roster, saying he likes the "connectedness" of the team.
"I like seeing how they're working, what they're doing. I didn't place expectations on it, but I would say you have a sense when a team is coming together. You can see it, you can feel it. Same thing when they arrived. There's no stat on that, but there's an energy that goes into it. So, the work ethic by coming back and being in excellent condition, that's allowed me to push them a little further than maybe we have in the past. So that's a good byproduct. With two new systems, I've been impressed by the learning, knowing that they're going through it again and again, but the collective football IQ of the team is growing stronger, and I like that."
The Washington Commanders were back on the field with fans in the stands for another training camp practice. Tap to check out the best moments from the day.
-- Practice wrapped up with the Commanders running a goal-line drill, and it was the defense who came away with the victory there. Rookie Sonny Styles popped Jacory Croskey-Merritt at the line of scrimmage, which got a big cheer from the defensive players on the sideline.