'I wanna win': Fabian Moreau blessed to be back with Washington

Fabian Moreau is back where his career began, and he couldn't be happier to wear the burgundy and gold once again.

"Just a full circle moment, being able to come back here," Moreau said. "It was just special to come back."

Moreau, a 2017 third-round pick by Washington, spent the first four seasons of his career with the team, helping it win the NFC East during what was previously his final campaign with the franchise in 2020. There are still a few players from that team -- Daron Payne, Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jeremy Reaves -- still on the roster, but the team has gone through multiple changes in the last five years, from another name change to a roster overhaul and updates to the team facility. Moreau still views it as home, but it's hardly the team it was when he left it.

Moreau is different, too, though. He's a bit older and wiser with more experience under his belt, and he wants to use that knowledge to help the Commanders win games.

"I wanna win...for the city," Moreau said. "Like I said, it's a blessing to be back, and I just wanna enjoy it all."

Moreau has become a well-traveled player since departing from the team following the 2020 season. He spent a year with the Atlanta Falcons before moving on to the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Over that five-year span, Moreau has started in 38 games with 197 tackles, 31 pass breakups and an interception. So, nostalgia had nothing to do with Washington being interested in bringing him back. They needed a player to replace the newly-retired Ahkello Witherspoon, and Moreau was a good fit.