'I wanna win': Fabian Moreau blessed to be back with Washington

Fabian Moreau is back where his career began, and he couldn't be happier to wear the burgundy and gold once again.
"Just a full circle moment, being able to come back here," Moreau said. "It was just special to come back."
Moreau, a 2017 third-round pick by Washington, spent the first four seasons of his career with the team, helping it win the NFC East during what was previously his final campaign with the franchise in 2020. There are still a few players from that team -- Daron Payne, Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jeremy Reaves -- still on the roster, but the team has gone through multiple changes in the last five years, from another name change to a roster overhaul and updates to the team facility. Moreau still views it as home, but it's hardly the team it was when he left it.
Moreau is different, too, though. He's a bit older and wiser with more experience under his belt, and he wants to use that knowledge to help the Commanders win games.
"I wanna win...for the city," Moreau said. "Like I said, it's a blessing to be back, and I just wanna enjoy it all."
Moreau has become a well-traveled player since departing from the team following the 2020 season. He spent a year with the Atlanta Falcons before moving on to the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Over that five-year span, Moreau has started in 38 games with 197 tackles, 31 pass breakups and an interception. So, nostalgia had nothing to do with Washington being interested in bringing him back. They needed a player to replace the newly-retired Ahkello Witherspoon, and Moreau was a good fit.
"He's got good playmaking experience and...[a] fantastic teammate, so we're very much looking forward to him," head coach Dan Quinn said. "He's been somebody that we've obviously visited with for a while and have talked to. To get him to be part of the crew, we're excited."
Quinn said the Commanders would limit Moreau to individual drills before ramping him up throughout the week, but part of the appeal that comes with signing Moreau is his familiarity with defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who coached Moreau during his two seasons with the Vikings. Moreau is a fan of the system for its aggressiveness, but he also likes that Jones is the one teaching it to him and his new teammates. Jones' biggest advantage, Moreau said, is his understanding of how his players retain knowledge.
"And that's something that DJ sets himself above a lot of people," Moreau said. "He understands, and he's able to get you to understand. He knows everybody learns differently. And so, he taps into your learning style."
So far, it looks like the Commanders are adjusting well to their new defense. There has been a noticeable increase in energy, and players have been more aggressive in creating turnovers. It's a complex system, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said Monday, but it's a great scheme that the players hope will yield results during the season.
Moreau wants to be part of that success, no matter what that means for his future.
"Just be able to give knowledge to young guys," Moreau said. "Challenge myself, and just enjoy every moment. Football's a blessing, man. Being in this position, going on Year 10, it's a blessing."