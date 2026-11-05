For 2026 Commanders' Salute to Service Award nominee Tyler Ott, a different call to show up for and give to military has emerged in recent years

Commanders long snapper Tyler Ott was surprised with some news while meeting service members and learning about the facility at Joint Base Andrews last Tuesday. Chief Master Sgt. Lauren Williams announced on the flight line that the NFL veteran had been named the Commanders' 2026 nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
"Being surprised on the visit with being the Salute to Service nominee for the team was special," Ott said with a smile. "Everybody did a good job of keeping it a surprise from me. It was really great."
Appreciation for the recognition sat side-by-side with perhaps an uncomfortable feeling, one that perhaps isn't always vocalized by pro athletes being celebrated for work.
Guilt.
"We can always do more," Ott said.
The sentiment reflects an evolution that the long snapper has experienced in recent years. When it comes to his relationship to the military, a newer, more distinctive call to show up and give exists now.
The military has always been an indelible part of Ott's life. He quite literally wouldn't be here without it. His grandfather and dad served in the military. His grandmother, while working at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, introduced his mom to his dad when he was stationed there. His stepfather was a "military brat who moved all around when [he] was growing up."
"It's always been there," Ott said. "Obviously just always grew up respecting it. Then on the nerdy side of it, just always been interested in the military and tactics and military history and stuff like that."
Since entering the league in 2015, the specialist has been involved in many moments honoring and empowering members of the military and their families, from Salute to Service gamedays to community events. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, he could be found frequently engaging with Merging Vets & Players (MVP) -- an organization that brings together veterans and former professional athletes to build community, strength and mutual support.
Gratitude has grown and been a constant, but there were degrees of separation to truly understanding what these individuals go through and sacrifice. Ott's eyes opened in a new way when he lost a relative.
"On a personal note, my sister-in-law's husband was in the [National] Guard," Ott said. "He was a firefighter and a Boston med flight paramedic. We ended up losing him a couple years ago, and that's kind of really emphasized and pressed the connection to it. I've been involved in other charities and things, but in the past couple of years I've really leaned into that side of mine and my family's connection to the military. Just showing support having lived through the family side of that personally."
He saw gaps and how a family dealing with the unimaginable loss of a dad and husband can struggle.
"You hear about it but you never really think about what happens when the ultimate sacrifice is made and you realize there are a lot of organizations out there who help take care of families who have gone through that loss, because there's just not enough there on the government and military side," he said. "These families just don't get the proper treatment they should for something like that. We've just really doubled down with it."
Ott had known about Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors -- an official military charity partner of the NFL -- for a while. He has forged a more intentional connection with them since being in Washington, D.C. This will be the second year in a row he has chosen to support the organization during the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.
"It's raising awareness for TAPS as a support group for the families who have lost a service member," he said. "You just can't say it enough: you know people make those sacrifices but then to have to live through it at such a close and real way, it makes you appreciate what these organizations are trying to do to help these families that frankly don't get near as much support as they should after the fact."
The Salute to Service Award nomination is a reminder for Ott of how important support for this population is. That support can have a particular look for a pro athlete. But there are some gestures that can make a difference and change a culture, which are accessible to everyone.
"Check in on people. Give them a call. Don't just take, 'How're you doing? I'm good,' as an answer. Just have a beer with somebody. I think that that's a big part of it," Ott said.
What the military has sacrificed is "easy to shrug off," he continued. It's omnipresent for many and yet can feel unrelatable or far away. Titles or a certain uniform don't make these men and women immune to the incredibly intense trials they face.
"These are human beings going through hell and coming back not being the same, mentally or physically. I think it's just important to remember that. Take politics out of it," he said. "There are people out there who are putting their lives on the line for us to live here and play football and just drive down the road and go to work."