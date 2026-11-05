For 2026 Commanders' Salute to Service Award nominee Tyler Ott, a different call to show up for and give to military has emerged in recent years

Ott had known about Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors -- an official military charity partner of the NFL -- for a while. He has forged a more intentional connection with them since being in Washington, D.C. This will be the second year in a row he has chosen to support the organization during the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

"It's raising awareness for TAPS as a support group for the families who have lost a service member," he said. "You just can't say it enough: you know people make those sacrifices but then to have to live through it at such a close and real way, it makes you appreciate what these organizations are trying to do to help these families that frankly don't get near as much support as they should after the fact."

The Salute to Service Award nomination is a reminder for Ott of how important support for this population is. That support can have a particular look for a pro athlete. But there are some gestures that can make a difference and change a culture, which are accessible to everyone.

"Check in on people. Give them a call. Don't just take, 'How're you doing? I'm good,' as an answer. Just have a beer with somebody. I think that that's a big part of it," Ott said.

What the military has sacrificed is "easy to shrug off," he continued. It's omnipresent for many and yet can feel unrelatable or far away. Titles or a certain uniform don't make these men and women immune to the incredibly intense trials they face.