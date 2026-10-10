DMV high school football has been very competitive early on this season, some exceed expectations

There has been a lot of parody across high school football in the DMV, but some programs have exceeded expectations.

While several schools remain undefeated, other top programs have suffered losses in the early going. As the season progresses, many of the top teams will face each other, causing incredible intrigue moving forward.

"Around the DMV, I've been impressed by the level of talent and competitiveness across the region," Flowers head coach Frederick Groves said.

Flowers is 3-1 on the season and its only loss was in overtime to 4-0 Wise; the Jaguars have dominated every other opponent they've faced this season.

Many other top programs have seen a similar trend this season -- one close loss alongside several big wins.

It's a sentiment to the competitiveness of the area -- DeMatha, St. John's, Gonzaga and Stone Bridge all have one loss this season.

Just because these schools have one loss doesn't mean they've underachieved. But other schools have surprisingly exceeded expectations. Many of these losses have come to schools in other states.

Gonzaga lost its first game last week to Malvern Prep from Pennsylvania, St. John's lost to St. Edwards from Ohio and DeMatha fell to Roman Catholic from Philadelphia.

These schools have dominated the DMV, forcing increased competition as the season moves on.

"Every week presents a new challenge, and it's been exciting to see so many programs continue to raise the standard of high school football," Groves said.

Two programs came into the season with high expectations and are still undefeated: Quince Orchard and Loundon Valley.

Quince Orchard is 5-0 and its closest game was a 20-6 win over Stone Bridge. That game was the only time this season; Quince Orchard has surrendered points. The Cougars have shut out all other opponents.

'It's just again learning process for everybody. So that's what games like this are for," Quince Orchard head coach John Kelley said after its win over Stone Bridge.

Quarterback Jaiden Hebron, quarterback Carter Dailey and Pitt commit Jaheim Bond have been key contributors.

But for Loudoun Valley, there haven't been internal surprises. Its 5-0 start has lived up to its expectations.

"No surprises for our program," head coach David Bishop said.

The Vikings average 40 points per game this season but have a focus to "raise the standard."

London Valley's key contributors include quarterback Zach Detweiler, running back Ethan LaFollette, offensive lineman Aiden Oliver and linebacker Braeden Mandichak.

"We have built a culture at Loudoun Valley with the expectation to win at all 3 levels," Bishop said.

For the majority of the DMV's top schools, there is still a lot of work to do to reach the ultimate goal.