Wise's undefeated start isn't a surprise, but its successful methods are unconventional 

Wise is a consistent powerhouse in Maryland, and this season has been no exception.

The Pumas are off to a 6-0 start and have dominated opponents. This isn't new for them; they have consistently posted 11-2 and 12-1 seasons over the last five years.

The dominance showed Friday night in Wise's 51-14 victory over Potomac.

"It's more of living in our process. I think that we're playing a lot of young guys, a lot of new guys at key positions, but guys that have been in our program for two and three years," head coach Steve Rapp said.

The Pumas set the tone early with a 72-yard touchdown strike to Jaden Colarusso on the first play from scrimmage and up 14-0 before Potomac even had a chance; junior receiver/defensive back Ja'corey Harris was a main reason why; he was the main source of offense and had two touchdowns.

Harris is a junior who plays both sides of the ball, but his kick-returning skills may be his most lethal. He returned a kick for 96 yards on Friday and put the Pumas on track for another big win. He's also their top offensive option.

"Just a go-get-it mindset. Just dominate every play, all 11, and just come together as a whole. Because if we're a whole, we're good all around the board," Harris said.

Most of Wise's success stems from its defense. They reach havoc and turn the ball over.

"I think in any football team, early in the year going to late, defense is always ahead of the offense," Rapp said. "Our defense continues to give us opportunities as we move on. It's a big deal."

Wise punches out fumbles at will and recovers most of them; it helps build the massive leads it's been so accustomed to this season. Senior linebacker William Polk and defensive end Jayden Davies make these key defensive plays. Rapp described his team as young, but it still has senior leaders that make plays.

The defense sets up the offense, and it's often rewarded with points, either on an explosive touchdown or an easy field goal from kicker Angel Colindres.

Wise averages 49.5 points per game and wins by an average deficit of 38 points per game.

The Pumas have a knack for big plays or taking advantage of field position.

"That's kind of where our offense is," Rapp said. "We live off explosives."

Wise has two different starting quarterbacks -- Aleem Moore and Rylan Williams. It's unconventional, but for Rapp and Co., it works.

"We got a senior and a sophomore. Through camp, both of them earned the opportunity to play. So I think you got two different styles, right," Rapp said.

But why use both?

That decision was because Rapp believed they both earned the job. Both quarterbacks switch off duties every two series.

"You got one that's a dual-threat guy, you got one that's more of a pocket guy. And because of that, there are two different deals," Rapp said. "It's almost like two different game plans in a sense."

It's a unique game plan that throws off opponents and allows both guys to prove themselves.

"Our motto here at Wise is always 'nine weeks to try out for five," Rapp said. "So, we ultimately go every two series, and then the next chance for whoever they may be, so everybody gets a fair shot."

Wise has taken care of almost all of its opponents with ease in 2026. Its only close game of the season was a 25-22 overtime win over rival Flowers.

But for now, Wise has been dominating their opponents and is on track for another big run.

"It's been a lot of bumps in the road, but we're still working to get past that, trying to get the train back on the tracks. We're trying to fully get back to what we used to be," Harris said.

The road still has a lot of work to do.