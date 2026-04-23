How to watch, stream 2026 NFL Draft

After months of waiting, the 2026 NFL Draft if finally upon us. The three-day event starts tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will continue throughout the weekend. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the action.
FULL DRAFT SCHEDULE
- Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m.: Round 1 will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN
- Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.: Rounds 2-3 will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN
- Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m.: Rounds 4-7 will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN
Be sure to download the Commanders app and turn notifications on for updates on all the Commanders' moves during the draft!
COMMANDERS' CURRENT SELECTIONS
- Round 1: Pick 7
- Round 3: Pick 71
- Round 5: Pick 147
- Round 6: Pick 187
- Round 6: Pick 209
- Round 7: Pick 223
FULL PRESS CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
The Commanders' front office will hold press conferences throughout the weekend and will be shown on the Commanders' YouTube channel. Here's a full schedule.
- Thursday, April 23
- General Manager Adam Peters Press Conference: conclusion of Night 1
- Washington Commanders Draft selections will be available on Zoom following each pick
- Friday, April 24
- General Manager Adam Peters Press Conference: conclusion of Night 2
- Washington Commanders Draft selections will be available on Zoom following each pick
- Saturday, April 25
- Assistant General Manager Lance Newmark Press Conference: conclusion of Day 3 of the NFL Draft
- Washington Commanders Draft selections will be available on Zoom following each pick