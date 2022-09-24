News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson talks about the funny FaceTime call he received after getting drafted

Sep 24, 2022 at 09:03 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

Washington Branded Studio's Hang Time with Tress Way made its much-anticipated Season Two debut on Friday. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson sat down with America's unofficial favorite podcast host to talk about a "little football and a little life."

In addition to a shocking fantasy admission by Camaron Cheeseman, banter between a rookie and a vet as well as some trivia, the episode was highlighted by a fun, behind-the-scenes draft day story.

Dotson revealed on Hang Time that "not even 30 minutes" after he got drafted, he received a special FaceTime call. Now, this was not a family member or mentor calling to gush. Rather, it was his college roommate.

His college roommate happened to be Dallas Cowboys linebacker and reigning defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. The two spent three seasons together, making a name for themselves on opposite sides of the ball.

"He's like, 'You gotta see me twice a year bro,'" Dotson said with a laugh while reminiscing on the playful trash talk moment. "And, I'm thinking like, 'I just played with you at Penn State. Do you not remember what I was doing to you on those practice fields?'"

Needless to say, Dotson is the kind of player who has full confidence in his abilities and relishes a big stage opportunity like the one a Dallas game provides.

"That [Dallas} rivalry is something else man," Way said. "It is a fun one to be a part of." 

While Philly is the focus right now, there is little doubt that Dotson has had excitement bubbling for Oct. 2.

"I can't wait," he said.

PHOTOS | Week 3 Practice 9/23

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their week of practice ahead of the Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Check out the top photos from Friday afternoon. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

