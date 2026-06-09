OTA notebook | TEs show promise as pass-catchers in Commanders' offense

The Washington Commanders are nearing the end of their OTA portion of the offseason. Head coach Dan Quinn said he's been pleased with the urgency and communication from both sides of the ball so far, and he as well as his staff are looking for players to push their skill sets as they prepare for Week 1.
Let's look at some of the highlights from Tuesday's practice.
-- Jeremy McNichols might be one of the older active players on the roster, but the 30-year-old running back still has some quickness to him. He's looked impressive running team drills throughout OTAs as both a ball carrier and pass catcher. He managed to avoid getting touched by defenders during seven-on-seven drills, juking multiple defenders near the right sideline. The exact pecking order of the running back room isn't clear yet, but it's obvious why the Commanders have continued to keep him in the mix over the last two seasons.
-- Brandon Coleman's athleticism is one of his biggest assets, and he showed a lot of that during the first 11-on-11 period, which focused mostly on run plays. He had strong reach blocks on back-to-back plays, using his quickness to seal off defenders.
-- It looks like new running back Rachaad White is going to be really helpful in the passing game. He's a natural route runner with good hands, both of which have helped him catch 51.3% of his targets for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Jayden Daniels already had a good connection with White before Washington signed him, and their chemistry has been clear throughout OTAs.
-- New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is one of the more vocal coaches on the field, and he is constantly barking at his players, whether it's to get more outside on a play or to get more energy on the field.
-- Second-year linebacker Kain Medrano had a nice play during run drills, fitting a gap before rookie Kaytron Allen could run through it. Medrano was one of the most athletic players in his draft class, recording a 9.83 Relative Athletic Score, although he has yet to carve out a role outside of special teams. The Commanders are hoping he can take another step this season, and perhaps he can do so in Jones' new scheme.
-- The running backs and tight ends got a lot of work during early team drills. Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott and John Bates all got to show off their route running ability, and each player had some impressive catches in the middle of the field. Daniels likes to develop strong bonds with his tight ends, and if that can continue into the season, perhaps we could see more multiple tight end sets in David Blough's offense.
-- Treylon Burks continues to make plays in Blough's offense. He had another pair of catches during practice today, and while the Commanders aren't in a rush to name a No. 2 wideout, Burks has made his case that he should be the player going forward. Burks' biggest issue is his health; he dealt with multiple injuries during his time with the Tennessee Titans, which impacted his use during gamedays. Burks has always shown first-round talent, but if he can stay on the field, it would solve several problems in the Commanders' receiver room.
-- Nick Cross has been active in the secondary and shows smoothness going through his breaks and reading the offense. Here's what Quinn had to say about what Cross adds to the group:
"But there is a really physical...style of play to him. He's got more speed maybe than even I thought, you know, playing in the deep parts of the field. And so, by the week, like our first week we played almost all middle field coverages where we were featuring guys high and low the last week. It's been more of the two-high spaces. So, we're also experimenting and learning what each of the guys can do. But I think, I feel the speed, the quickness of somebody that's got that kind of size."
-- You might have noticed in pictures and videos of practice that Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks are wearing GoPros on their helmets. This was Blough's idea, according to Quinn, and they've been helpful in getting a better understanding of the quarterback's decision-making on the field as well as their ability to make calls at the line of scrimmage and in the huddle.
"There's also volume on that. And so, hearing that microphone of what it could sound like in a huddle, what does the check look like? So, there's definitely advantages. It's not as effective for throwers like deeper down the field, so we're still exploring with it. But it gives another perspective in how to hear things. And so, as a coach, especially when you're on the sideline, hearing that type of communication back and forth, if it was just the video, that'd be good but adding the sound with it, with the mic, I think that's another layer to it."