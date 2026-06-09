OTA notebook | TEs show promise as pass-catchers in Commanders' offense

-- Nick Cross has been active in the secondary and shows smoothness going through his breaks and reading the offense. Here's what Quinn had to say about what Cross adds to the group:

"But there is a really physical...style of play to him. He's got more speed maybe than even I thought, you know, playing in the deep parts of the field. And so, by the week, like our first week we played almost all middle field coverages where we were featuring guys high and low the last week. It's been more of the two-high spaces. So, we're also experimenting and learning what each of the guys can do. But I think, I feel the speed, the quickness of somebody that's got that kind of size."

-- You might have noticed in pictures and videos of practice that Daniels and the rest of the quarterbacks are wearing GoPros on their helmets. This was Blough's idea, according to Quinn, and they've been helpful in getting a better understanding of the quarterback's decision-making on the field as well as their ability to make calls at the line of scrimmage and in the huddle.