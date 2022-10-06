News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Players react to Brian Robinson's return

Oct 06, 2022 at 09:40 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW100622

The Washington Commanders' practice field was the site of a miracle on Wednesday as Brian Robinson Jr. returned to practice just 37 days after being shot in the leg twice. For his teammates, the rookie's comeback has offered a window into Robinson's character as well as a wider perspective on the game of football.

"It's exciting. I think everyone got excited seeing him just know what he went through and how quickly he is already back on the field," Carson Wentz said. "That is definitely a blessing for sure but who he is, what he brings, the energy he brings, the type of player he is. I think everyone is excited just to see him out there running around again."

Fellow running back Antonio Gibson noted how encouraging it is to have another weapon added to the offense and that he was impressed with how Robinson was moving out on his first day.

"He looked good. He was hitting the hole. He was running hard. He was having fun out there," Gibson said.

For running back Jonathan Williams, the lightning speed of Robinson's return was an indication of otherworldly abilities.

"He's half-Wolverine or something," Williams joked.

Safety Bobby McCain has learned something important about his teammate in watching Robinson on this journey.

"I can just imagine the level of determination he has," McCain said. "You gotta really love this to want to do this after being shot."

From the "lowest point" he's ever been at in his life in the hospital to playing the game he loves, Robinson's recovery has highlighted the fortitude of a remarkable individual and shown what is possible.

"Just goes to show that we have fighters on the team. Regardless of the situation, regardless of who gives up on us, we continue to fight," Gibson said. "He's a prime example of that."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | What Brian Robinson's return means for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some positive injury news out of Ashburn

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz reflect on Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Randy Jordan touts quality over quantity from running backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Benjamin St-Juste made the most of his opportunities against Philly

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Wentz is confident offense will be 'ready for the challenge' from Cowboys' front

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin preparations for Dallas Cowboys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera emphasizes need to spread the ball offensively

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders reflect on 24-8 defeat to Philadelphia

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson talks about the funny FaceTime call he received after getting drafted

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Logan Thomas credits family, support system as important parts of comeback story

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Advertising