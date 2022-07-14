Top 5 linebackers Washington will face in 2022

It wouldn't be a real list if the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year was left out.

Parsons wasn't just the best rookie pass-rusher; he was one of the best at bringing down quarterbacks in the league. His 13 sacks were sixth in the league, while his 20 tackles for loss were third.

And Pro Football Focus would attest that Parsons was the best linebacker in the NFL last year, based on their metrics. He allowed zero touchdowns in coverage with an 88.7 overall grade and a 93 pass-rushing grade. Both of the latter numbers were the best at his position.