Wake Up Washington | A new era in Washington

Mar 18, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his take on Carson Wentz's opening press conference.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at why Ron Rivera believes in Carson Wentz.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington signing Andrew Norwell.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Carson Wentz feeling wanted with the Commanders.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington re-signing its own free agents.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at Carson Wentz growing in his faith during trying times.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Carson Wentz's answers about his time with the Colts.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala recaps the Commanders' free agency moves so far.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Ricky Seals-Jones reportedly joining the Giants.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at the latest reports surrounding J.D. McKissic.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Matt Ioannidis and Ereck Flowers being released.

