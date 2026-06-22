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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Some time off before camp

Jun 22, 2026 at 09:53 AM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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  • A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 22, 2025.

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PHOTOS | Minicamp, Day 2

The Washington Commanders were back on the field for their second minicamp practice of the offseason. Take a look at some of the best photos from the afternoon.

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PHOTOS | Commanders kick off minicamp

The Washington Commanders officially began their three-day minicamp on Tuesday. Check out the top photos from the action on the field.

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PHOTOS | Commanders welcome team dog TJ

Washington's new team dog looked absolutely fetching during his first meetings with the Commanders. The 12-week-old yellow labrador puppy, will spend the upcoming season with the Burgundy & Gold while he works on his basic skills and commands in training to become a service dog for veterans.

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PHOTOS | Commanders host youth football clinic at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

On Saturday, June 6, the Commanders, including Washington Legend Josh Morgan, Command Force and Major Tuddy, hosted a youth football clinic at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southwest D.C.

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PHOTOS | Week 2 of OTAs in the books

The Washington Commanders were back on the field for the second week of OTAs. Here are some of the best shots from their practice on Tuesday.

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PHOTOS | DCSAA Girls Flag Invitational Championship

Major Tuddy, Legends and Command Force brought some extra celebration and fun to the DCSAA Girls Flag Invitational Championship

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PHOTOS | Commanders, Levy and PEPSI® unveil exclusive season ticket value menu

As part of their ongoing commitment to enhance the Season Ticket Member experience and value, the Washington Commanders, alongside Levy and PEPSI®, today introduced several new Season Ticket Member Benefits, led by a new, exclusive Season Ticket Member (STM) Value Menu presented by PEPSI®. The menu showcases 15 fan favorites priced under $10, including 10 items under $5. This reflects a 50% or greater discount for all items on the new value menu and will make the pricing of these items among the most affordable for STMs in the NFL.

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PHOTOS | Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic

In preparation for Loudoun County's first season of girls flag this fall, the Commanders hosted an introductory level skills and drills clinic.

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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)
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Aldie, VA- May 30: Images of Loudoun Girls Flag Learn to Play Clinic at Lightridge High School on May 30, 2026 (Photo by Taylor Sims for Washington Commanders)

Taylor Sims/2026 Washington Commanders
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PHOTOS | Commanders begin Phase 3

The Washington Commanders were on the field for the start of their OTAs. Check out the top photos from the afternoon practice.

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PHOTOS | Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250

On their 1,000-mile ride from Jacksonville to New York City, veterans participating in Wounded Warrior's Soldier Ride 250 were welcomed at Northwest Stadium for refreshments, remarks and a locker room tour.

Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders
Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)
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Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride 250 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on May 26, 2026. (Annette Lee/Washington Commanders)

Annette Lee/Washington Commanders