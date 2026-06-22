Wake Up Washington | Some time off before camp

As part of their ongoing commitment to enhance the Season Ticket Member experience and value, the Washington Commanders, alongside Levy and PEPSI®, today introduced several new Season Ticket Member Benefits, led by a new, exclusive Season Ticket Member (STM) Value Menu presented by PEPSI®. The menu showcases 15 fan favorites priced under $10, including 10 items under $5. This reflects a 50% or greater discount for all items on the new value menu and will make the pricing of these items among the most affordable for STMs in the NFL.