Wake Up Washington | Some time off before camp

- A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 22, 2025.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- 'My best friend': Doug and DJ Williams reflect on bond built by love and football
- Stock exchange | Who does Santana Moss believe is going 'to the moon'?
- Commanders announce changes to personnel, player health & performance and football support staffs
- Minicamp notebook | Commanders wrap offseason with strong practice
- Veteran scouts Paul Skansi and Chuck Cook retire
- Minicamp notebook | Jayden Daniels is putting last year in the past and focusing on 2026
Top Videos
Top Photos
The Washington Commanders were back on the field for their second minicamp practice of the offseason. Take a look at some of the best photos from the afternoon.
The Washington Commanders officially began their three-day minicamp on Tuesday. Check out the top photos from the action on the field.
Washington's new team dog looked absolutely fetching during his first meetings with the Commanders. The 12-week-old yellow labrador puppy, will spend the upcoming season with the Burgundy & Gold while he works on his basic skills and commands in training to become a service dog for veterans.
On Saturday, June 6, the Commanders, including Washington Legend Josh Morgan, Command Force and Major Tuddy, hosted a youth football clinic at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Southwest D.C.
The Washington Commanders were back on the field for the second week of OTAs. Here are some of the best shots from their practice on Tuesday.
Major Tuddy, Legends and Command Force brought some extra celebration and fun to the DCSAA Girls Flag Invitational Championship
As part of their ongoing commitment to enhance the Season Ticket Member experience and value, the Washington Commanders, alongside Levy and PEPSI®, today introduced several new Season Ticket Member Benefits, led by a new, exclusive Season Ticket Member (STM) Value Menu presented by PEPSI®. The menu showcases 15 fan favorites priced under $10, including 10 items under $5. This reflects a 50% or greater discount for all items on the new value menu and will make the pricing of these items among the most affordable for STMs in the NFL.
In preparation for Loudoun County's first season of girls flag this fall, the Commanders hosted an introductory level skills and drills clinic.
The Washington Commanders were on the field for the start of their OTAs. Check out the top photos from the afternoon practice.
On their 1,000-mile ride from Jacksonville to New York City, veterans participating in Wounded Warrior's Soldier Ride 250 were welcomed at Northwest Stadium for refreshments, remarks and a locker room tour.