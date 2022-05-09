News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Percy Butler 'brings a lot to the table'

May 09, 2022 at 07:22 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 9, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Percy Butler being excited to get to work for the Commanders.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about the Commanders still looking to address needs after the draft.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras look at the Commanders wanting to get deeper at the linebacker position.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the Commanders are bringing back their marching band.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens his notebook on the Commanders' rookie minicamp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Eduardo Razo writes about Jahan Dotson graduating from college.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that the Commanders will bring back the marching band and fight song for the 2022 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders bringing back the marching band.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about three paths for the Commanders at middle linebacker.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig takes a look at the Commanders' undrafted free agents.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about why the Commanders didn't need to talk much with Jahan Dotson before drafting him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Heiley breaks down the Commanders defensive line after the draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Alex Erickson joining the Commanders receiving corps.

-- Sports Illustrated's Madison Williams writes about the Commanders' plans for Sam Howell.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- 'Genuine,' 'giving,' 'the GOAT': Commanders' rookies use 1 word to describe their mothers

-- Ron Rivera | Jahan Dotson 'looks as solid as advertised'

-- Notes & Quotes from Day 2 of rookie minicamp

-- 5 things to know about Chris Paul

-- Phidarian Mathis adds critical depth to Commanders' defensive front

-- Chad Reuter names 3 Commanders as some of his favorite draft picks

-- 5 things to know about Cole Turner

-- Cynthia Frelund has an interesting comparison for Jahan Dotson

-- Washington Commanders announce the return of the marching band for the 2022 NFL season

-- Commanders rookies arrive for minicamp

-- Brian Robinson will work wonders for Antonio Gibson

-- 5 things to know about Sam Howell

-- Commanders sign WR Alex Erickson

Related Links

PHOTOS | Rookie Minicamp

Check out the top shots from the Washington Commanders' three-day rookie minicamp (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

