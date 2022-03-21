News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Re-assessing roster needs

Mar 21, 2022 at 10:22 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 21, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at Jonathan Taylor's thoughts on the Carson Wentz trade.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about where the Commanders' scouts will be at for Pro Days.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig takes a closer look at the Commanders' roster after the first week of free agency. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about offensive line free agency targets that could help protect Carson Wentz.

-- Sports Illustrated's Andrew Oliveros writes about Carson Wentz's praise of Terry McLaurin.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his take on Carson Wentz's opening press conference.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at why Ron Rivera believes in Carson Wentz.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington signing Andrew Norwell.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Carson Wentz feeling wanted with the Commanders.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Washington re-signing its own free agents.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at Carson Wentz growing in his faith during trying times.

PHOTOS | Free Agency Signings

The Commanders brought back several of their own free agents this week. Take a look at J.D. McKissic, Bobby McCain and others signing their new contracts. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

PHOTOS | Carson Wentz's introductory press conference

Scroll through some of the best moments from Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's first time speaking to the local media. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

