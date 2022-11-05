Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera named Commanders' Salute to Service award nominee

On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera was surprised with the news that he had been selected as the Commanders' 2022 Salute to Service award nominee. The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.
"I really do appreciate them thinking of me that way," Rivera said following the announcements. "It's kind of a neat thing because my father did 32 years in the United States Army, and he was a chief warrant officer …We traveled with our dad. We chased him around the world. We were in Heidelberg, Germany, Fort Bullock, Panama, Fort Mead, Fort Lewis, so it is pretty extensive."
Rivera has long been vocal about the impact of his military background as a professional athlete, coach and man. This season that comes with a re-vamped focus in Washington. The team's new name and brand identity was in part selected because of the tribute it pays to the DMV region's prominent military history and community, which exhibits a powerful model of servant leadership.
In honor of Salute to Service month this November, the Commanders will host a Salute to Service- themed game this Sunday. When he steps out on the field tomorrow, Rivera will be looking for a fourth win in a row on a day recognizing a cause with so much personal significance to him and his family.
"Getting to see the commitment that these men and women make to our country, I think is a very big deal. I really do," Rivera said. "Some of them make the ultimate sacrifice and we need to make sure we continue to acknowledge their sacrifices and their willingness to keep us free."
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Matt Bonesteel writes about the death of Washington Legend Dave Butz.
- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes that Taylor Heinicke is more than just a backup.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Antonio Gibson is a triple threat for the Commanders' offense.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at how the Commanders can stop Justin Jefferson.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young's return to practice.
- The Washington Post''s Sam Fortier reports on the trading of William Jackson III.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides an update on Chase Young.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders trading William Jackson III.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's comments on William Jackson III.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala go behind the scenes on Terry McLaurin's return home.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- 3 keys to Washington extending its win streak against Minnesota
- Former Washington defensive lineman Dave Butz passes away at 72
- Practice report | John Ridgeway has been 'a great addition' to Commanders D-Line
- Chase Young's teammates are psyched for his return
- Practice Report | Chase Young felt "springy" in return to practice field
- Commanders vs. Vikings preview | Taking on the North Star State
- Off Day Outreach | Daniel Wise, James Smith-Williams give back to the DMV community
- From the booth | Owning the game of inches
- Navy veteran Chris Bailey commands Salute to Service program into new era
- Commanders trade CB William Jackson III to Steelers for draft picks
- McLaurin's catch -- and his reaction -- are why his teammates love him so much
- Instant Analysis | McLaurin delivers clutch play to help Commanders claim 17-16 win
- 5 takeaways from Washington's win over the Colts