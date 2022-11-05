Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera named Commanders' Salute to Service award nominee

On Friday, head coach Ron Rivera was surprised with the news that he had been selected as the Commanders' 2022 Salute to Service award nominee. The award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with demonstrable commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

"I really do appreciate them thinking of me that way," Rivera said following the announcements. "It's kind of a neat thing because my father did 32 years in the United States Army, and he was a chief warrant officer …We traveled with our dad. We chased him around the world. We were in Heidelberg, Germany, Fort Bullock, Panama, Fort Mead, Fort Lewis, so it is pretty extensive."

Rivera has long been vocal about the impact of his military background as a professional athlete, coach and man. This season that comes with a re-vamped focus in Washington. The team's new name and brand identity was in part selected because of the tribute it pays to the DMV region's prominent military history and community, which exhibits a powerful model of servant leadership.

In honor of Salute to Service month this November, the Commanders will host a Salute to Service- themed game this Sunday. When he steps out on the field tomorrow, Rivera will be looking for a fourth win in a row on a day recognizing a cause with so much personal significance to him and his family.