Wake Up Washington | That's a wrap from Las Vegas

Feb 06, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | NFC Pro Bowl Practice 

The Washington Commanders' Pro Bowlers were at Allegiant Stadium with the rest of the NFC team for practice. Check out the best photos from Saturday.

PHOTOS | Pro Bowl Skills Competition

The Washington Commanders' Pro Bowl players kicked off the Pro Bowl skill competitions in Las Vegas with water balloon tosses, dodgeball and more. Take a look back at all the action from Thursday. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

