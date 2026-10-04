Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.
9:43 a.m. ET
Okay so the internet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a little wonky, but we're back online! A lot has already happened so far, and it's all in the Commanders' favor. Odafe Oweh bulldozed an offensive lineman into Daniels Jones to force a fumble, and the Commanders' offense responded with a field goal. Now, after a three-and-out, the offense is back on the field ready to extend the lead.
9:52 a.m. ET
The Commanders extended their lead with another field goal, but more concerning news is that Marcus Mariota is in the medical tent. More updates to come.
9:56 a.m. ET
Another three and out, but Mariota is not back from the locker room. Athan Kaliakmanis is about to take the field.
10:03 a.m. ET
The Commanders got some movement on that drive, but not much. Austin Ekeler had back-to-back runs for a first down, and Kaliakmanis completes a pass to Diggs, but it's short on third-and-8. Commanders are punting the ball back.
10:13 a.m. ET
That was a strong first quarter for the Commanders' defense. The Colts are 0-3 on third downs, they have a turnover and held the Colts to just 20 yards. They'll need more of that today, particularly with the issues at QB for Washington.
10:18 p.m.
The Colts really came after Kaliakmanis on that drive. He got the ball on on that third down, but the Commanders are punting the ball again.
10:28 a.m. ET
Interception! Rasul Douglas gets the pick. It's Commanders ball after bringing pressure on Jones and forcing the bad throw.
10:40 a.m. ET
Costly penalty for the Commanders. They had the Colts coming off the field, but an unnecessary roughness roughness call gets the Colts inside the 15.
10:41 a.m. ET
Touchdown Colts. Jonathan Taylor runs it in. 7-6 Colts.
10:47 a.m. ET
Two minute warning coming up for the Commanders. They're driving, and it's paramount that they find a way to get downfield here. They get the ball to start the third quarter, but the Colts have all three of their timeouts.
10:58 p.m.
Colts add to their lead with a 48-yard field goal before halftime. 10-6 Colts.
11:13 a.m. ET
The third quarter is about to start, and the Commanders just got some bad news. Mariota has been ruled out with a knee injury.
11:18 p.m.
Kaliakmanis throws an interception. Colts ball.
11:21 a.m. ET
Touchdown Colts. Taylor runs it in. 17-6 Colts.
11:32 a.m.
Touchdown Commanders! Kaliakmanis slings it out to Treylon Burks for the score! The Commanders have life down four after the 47-yard catch. A beautiful ball Kaliakmanis and a great catch from Burks, who now has his second touchdown of the season.
11:45 a.m. ET
The Commanders are back on offense after the Colts extended their lead with a field goal, 20-13. The question is whether the offene can maintain the spark it found with that Burks touchdown.
11:49 a.m. ET
For a moment there, it looked like they might. Dyami Brown caught a bomb from Kaliakmanis to set the Commanders up at the 36-yard line, but the Colts brought the heat after that and forced a sack on third down. Back to the defense.
The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
12:08 p.m.
Touchdown Colts. Daniel Jones runs it in. 27-13 Colts.