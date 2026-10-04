 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

Oct 04, 2026 at 09:46 AM
KC209966

The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

9:43 a.m. ET

Okay so the internet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a little wonky, but we're back online! A lot has already happened so far, and it's all in the Commanders' favor. Odafe Oweh bulldozed an offensive lineman into Daniels Jones to force a fumble, and the Commanders' offense responded with a field goal. Now, after a three-and-out, the offense is back on the field ready to extend the lead.

9:52 a.m. ET

The Commanders extended their lead with another field goal, but more concerning news is that Marcus Mariota is in the medical tent. More updates to come.

9:56 a.m. ET

Another three and out, but Mariota is not back from the locker room. Athan Kaliakmanis is about to take the field.

10:03 a.m. ET

The Commanders got some movement on that drive, but not much. Austin Ekeler had back-to-back runs for a first down, and Kaliakmanis completes a pass to Diggs, but it's short on third-and-8. Commanders are punting the ball back.

10:13 a.m. ET

That was a strong first quarter for the Commanders' defense. The Colts are 0-3 on third downs, they have a turnover and held the Colts to just 20 yards. They'll need more of that today, particularly with the issues at QB for Washington.

Related Links

10:18 p.m.

The Colts really came after Kaliakmanis on that drive. He got the ball on on that third down, but the Commanders are punting the ball again.

10:28 a.m. ET

Interception! Rasul Douglas gets the pick. It's Commanders ball after bringing pressure on Jones and forcing the bad throw.

10:40 a.m. ET

Costly penalty for the Commanders. They had the Colts coming off the field, but an unnecessary roughness roughness call gets the Colts inside the 15.

10:41 a.m. ET

Touchdown Colts. Jonathan Taylor runs it in. 7-6 Colts.

10:47 a.m. ET

Two minute warning coming up for the Commanders. They're driving, and it's paramount that they find a way to get downfield here. They get the ball to start the third quarter, but the Colts have all three of their timeouts.

10:58 p.m.

Colts add to their lead with a 48-yard field goal before halftime. 10-6 Colts.

11:13 a.m. ET

The third quarter is about to start, and the Commanders just got some bad news. Mariota has been ruled out with a knee injury.

11:18 p.m.

Kaliakmanis throws an interception. Colts ball.

11:21 a.m. ET

Touchdown Colts. Taylor runs it in. 17-6 Colts.

11:32 a.m.

Touchdown Commanders! Kaliakmanis slings it out to Treylon Burks for the score! The Commanders have life down four after the 47-yard catch. A beautiful ball Kaliakmanis and a great catch from Burks, who now has his second touchdown of the season.

11:45 a.m. ET

The Commanders are back on offense after the Colts extended their lead with a field goal, 20-13. The question is whether the offene can maintain the spark it found with that Burks touchdown.

11:49 a.m. ET

For a moment there, it looked like they might. Dyami Brown caught a bomb from Kaliakmanis to set the Commanders up at the 36-yard line, but the Colts brought the heat after that and forced a sack on third down. Back to the defense.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

CommandersColts
1 / 65
KC106582
2 / 65
KC106404
3 / 65
KC106553
4 / 65
EFM04927
5 / 65
EFM04990
6 / 65
EFM04951
7 / 65
EFM04947
8 / 65
KC201259
9 / 65
KC201297
10 / 65
KC201359
11 / 65
KC105445
12 / 65
KC105451
13 / 65
KC201374
14 / 65
KC201326
15 / 65
KC104965
16 / 65
KC104943
17 / 65
EFM04597
18 / 65
KC104939
19 / 65
EFM04598
20 / 65
KC104960
21 / 65
KC104546
22 / 65
KC104669
23 / 65
KC104646
24 / 65
KC104676
25 / 65
KC104628
26 / 65
KC104502
27 / 65
EFM04486
28 / 65
KC104530
29 / 65
EFM04452
30 / 65
KC104490
31 / 65
KC104468
32 / 65
EFM04517
33 / 65
EFM04143
34 / 65
KC103753
35 / 65
KC103746
36 / 65
KC103780
37 / 65
KC103677
38 / 65
KC103479
39 / 65
KC103652
40 / 65
KC103313
41 / 65
KC103741
42 / 65
KC103549
43 / 65
EFM03910
44 / 65
EFM03980
45 / 65
EFM03978
46 / 65
EFM03948
47 / 65
EFM03876
48 / 65
EFM03947
49 / 65
EFM03874
50 / 65
KC102823
51 / 65
KC102894
52 / 65
KC102946
53 / 65
KC103115
54 / 65
KC102944
55 / 65
EFM03765
56 / 65
EFM03787
57 / 65
KC103128
58 / 65
KC103120
59 / 65
KC102763
60 / 65
KC103103
61 / 65
KC103039
62 / 65
KC100770
63 / 65
KC100447
64 / 65
KC102446
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

12:08 p.m.

Touchdown Colts. Daniel Jones runs it in. 27-13 Colts.

Related Content

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Fans pack BrewDog Waterloo to support Commanders overseas

Commanders fans have traveled in droves to the United Kingdom over the past week, and about a few thousand of them showed up at BrewDog Waterloo to show support for the "home" team.

news

Commanders vs. Colts | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an international matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

Commanders host flag football clinic to help grow the sport overseas

The Washington Commanders are doing their part to grow the sport overseas.

news

Hail Mail: Game plans for TEs and London food takes

Hello from the future! (That's my really bad way of joking that I'm in a different time zone than most of you reading this right now.) The Washington Commanders are in England getting ready for their international game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's a great opportunity for them to get back to 2-2 after a difficult stretch to open the season.

news

Game status | Commanders rule out Jayden Daniels vs. Colts

Jayden Daniels has been ruled out of the Washington Commanders' Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Dan Quinn said Friday, paving the way for Marcus Mariota to get his second start this season.

news

3 keys to Commanders vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their week of preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are three keys to them getting to 2-2.

news

Practice notes | Daniels' elbow feels 'good,' working day by day on recovery

Jayden Daniels said he feels "good" in his first week back at practice with the Washington Commanders and is "taking it day by day" with his elbow injury.

news

NFC East roundup: Commanders looking for international win vs. Colts

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season saw the Washington Commanders host the Seattle Seahawks, while the Dallas Cowboys headed south to Rio de Janeiro for an epic showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

news

Question of the week: Why should fans be optimistic about Washington?

The vibes around the Washington Commanders are drastically different compared to a week ago, and after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at home, there's renewed hope for the rest of the season. The "Command Center" crew of Logan Paulsen, London Fletcher and Santana Moss gave their reasons for optimism ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Marcus Mariota named FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week

Marcus Mariota has been named the Week 3 FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week alongside San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for leading the Washington Commanders to their 33-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertising