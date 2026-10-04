Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have begun their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Check out this Gameday blog for stats, updates and more.

9:43 a.m. ET

Okay so the internet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a little wonky, but we're back online! A lot has already happened so far, and it's all in the Commanders' favor. Odafe Oweh bulldozed an offensive lineman into Daniels Jones to force a fumble, and the Commanders' offense responded with a field goal. Now, after a three-and-out, the offense is back on the field ready to extend the lead.

9:52 a.m. ET

The Commanders extended their lead with another field goal, but more concerning news is that Marcus Mariota is in the medical tent. More updates to come.

9:56 a.m. ET

Another three and out, but Mariota is not back from the locker room. Athan Kaliakmanis is about to take the field.

10:03 a.m. ET

The Commanders got some movement on that drive, but not much. Austin Ekeler had back-to-back runs for a first down, and Kaliakmanis completes a pass to Diggs, but it's short on third-and-8. Commanders are punting the ball back.

10:13 a.m. ET