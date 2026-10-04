Instant analysis | Commanders fall to 1-3 following 30-13 loss to Colts

A Colts three-and-out led to another opportunity for the Commanders' offense, and they started out with a 35-yard run from Mariota. The offense got down to the Colts' 5-yard line when the play that changed the game occurred. Mariota was sacked for a six-yard loss on third down but was slow to get up. He went immediately to the blue medical tent and then to the locker room shortly after.

The Commanders had a 6-0 lead, though, and appeared to be ready to add more to it after Rasul Douglas got his first interception of the season. But the Commanders couldn't move the ball on the extra possession, which became a theme for the unit for the rest of the day, whether it was from pre-snap penalties, pressure from the Colts' defense or a lack of open lanes on the ground. They punted on their next three drives, while the Colts started to find a rhythm.

Following a failed fourth-down conversion attempt, the Colts moved 46 yards on nine plays. An unnecessary roughness penalty turned what would have been a field goal attempt into a fresh set of downs, and three plays later, Jonathan Taylor, who led the Colts with 95 yards, ran it in from five yards out.

The Colts ended the half with a field goal to make the score 10-6 at halftime.

Kaliakmanis opened the second half with a costly interception that led to another Taylor touchdown four plays later. But Kaliakmanis made up for the error on the following possession. Airing out a 47-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks -- his second of the season -- to cut the deficit back down to four points.

Aside from a 48-yard catch from Dyami Brown, the Commanders continued to struggle to move the ball downfield. There were a few gut punches along the way, like an 87-yard touchdown catch from Antonio Williams that was wiped away by an illegal shift. Meanwhile, the Colts continued to build on their lead with another 13 points, including a four-yard rushing touchdown from Jones.