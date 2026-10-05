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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Colts

Oct 05, 2026 at 12:21 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

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The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five takeaways from the matchup.

1. Updates on injured players.

The Commanders were already dealing with injuries heading into their matchup in London, but the list of banged-up players got a little bit longer over the weekend.

We'll start with Marcus Mariota, who suffered an MCL injury 12 plays into the game. The expectation is that he will miss time since it was a similar injury that forced him to miss essentially all of training camp, although his timetable has not been determined yet.

Charles Omenihu suffered a groin injury shortly after Mariota left the field, and both players were ruled out at halftime. Omenihu is not a starter but did provide valuable reps as a run defender. The hope is that he won't be out for long, but the Commanders will need to find a replacement for his production in the meantime.

Jaylin Lane was carted off the field with what appeared to be a foot injury. Head coach Dan Quinn did not have any immediate updates on his status but will likely have more information during his Monday press conference at 5 p.m.

Several other players, such as Sonny Styles, Jeremy Reaves and Brandon Coleman, all had injuries as well but returned to the game.

2. A quick start stalled by injuries.

For about the first eight minutes of the game, it appeared that the Commanders were going to have a good day on both sides of the ball.

Two plays into the game, the defense forced a turnover from Daniel Jones, who has struggled with holding on to the ball so far this season. Mariota and the offense turned that into a field goal, and after the defense forced a three-and-out, Mariota had a 35-yard run on an eight-play drive that got the Commanders to the Colts' 5-yard line.

Things changed dramatically after that. Mariota was sacked on third-and-goal and got up slowly after being taken to the ground. He went from the bench to the medical tent and later to the locker room. He did not return for the rest of the game.

It was a frustrating scene of events for the Commanders. While they only managed to get field goals out of the drives, momentum was clearly on their side. The injury to Mariota, however, put a damper on everything, and eventually, it was too much for the Commanders to overcome.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Colts, Week 4

The Washington Commanders have begun warming up at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

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3. Athan Kaliakmanis did his best to keep the Commanders competitive.

With Mariota out, the team turned to Kaliakmanis to be the starting quarterback, and the seventh-round rookie did have some positive moments.

The best, of course, was his first career touchdown to Treylon Burks. Kaliakmanis dropped back and slung the ball to Burks, who scored his second touchdown in two games. It was a clutch moment for the Commanders, who were down 11 points and needed to show signs of life against a Colts team that was starting to find a rhythm. Kaliakmanis also had a 48-yard throw to Dyami Brown, and he was the only quarterback to have two completions of 40 yards in a game this season.

Kaliakmanis also showed signs of rookie growing pains. He struggled to identify pressure coming off the edge, which led to a sack and a few more tough hits along the way. He also had a costly interception at the start of the third quarter, which gave the Colts a short field and a chance to extend their lead to eight points.

Kaliakmanis said there were some great moments for him in the game, but he cares more about the outcome than any personal accomplishments. He wants to keep improving, and he's already experienced some teachable moments. The hope is that Jayden Daniels can come back this week, but Kaliakmanis wants to make sure he's more prepared for the next time his number is called.

4. More turnovers for the defense, but the Colts were methodical.

The Commanders are starting to stack up some takeaways this season after failing to produce any in the first two weeks. They had another two on Sunday, putting their total at five for the season and tying them for the fifth-most in the NFL.

The Colts didn't do anything spectacular on offense against the Commanders, but it was enough to keep the chains moving in the second half and build a comfortable lead. Four of their final six drives ended with points. Their best drive came in the fourth quarter, just after the Commanders were stalled on a three-and-out. They methodically moved 52 yards downfield with seven consecutive run plays, six of which came from Jonathan Taylor at nearly seven yards per attempt.

Jones converted both the Colts' third-down attempts on the drive, the last of which was a four-yard run to the end zone on a zone-read play.

The Colts only averaged 3.9 yards per play on Sunday, but the Commanders' own struggles on offense bought them time to slowly move down the field. In the end, it was all they needed to build their lead.

5. An important matchup in Week 5.

The Commanders are at a key point in their season. They're 1-3, which is not ideal but far from insurmountable. There are expectations that Daniels will be back after going through a full week of practice, and players like Sam Cosmi (concussion) and Terry McLaurin (hamstring) could be back as well.

Every game is a must-win in the NFL, but the upcoming matchup against the New York Giants feels like it carries some extra weight. If the Commanders manage to pull off a win, they'll be 2-3 with a win in the division. If not, they'll be 1-4 with several more difficult games on the schedule before things appear to ease up.

The team has not quit on the season or each other. Quinn has instilled a competitive mindset within the roster, and like last week, there is reason to believe the Commanders can get a win. A win could help them rebound and get them back on track.

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