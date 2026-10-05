5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Colts

3. Athan Kaliakmanis did his best to keep the Commanders competitive.

With Mariota out, the team turned to Kaliakmanis to be the starting quarterback, and the seventh-round rookie did have some positive moments.

The best, of course, was his first career touchdown to Treylon Burks. Kaliakmanis dropped back and slung the ball to Burks, who scored his second touchdown in two games. It was a clutch moment for the Commanders, who were down 11 points and needed to show signs of life against a Colts team that was starting to find a rhythm. Kaliakmanis also had a 48-yard throw to Dyami Brown, and he was the only quarterback to have two completions of 40 yards in a game this season.

Kaliakmanis also showed signs of rookie growing pains. He struggled to identify pressure coming off the edge, which led to a sack and a few more tough hits along the way. He also had a costly interception at the start of the third quarter, which gave the Colts a short field and a chance to extend their lead to eight points.