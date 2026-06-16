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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Whether it's broken ribs or a collapsed lung, Antonio Williams will 'lay it on the line' for his teammates

Jun 16, 2026 at 12:02 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Antonio Williams shrugged off a question about him playing with broken ribs back in 2024. "It was a hairline fracture," he told Bryan Colbert Jr. on the newest episode of "Raising Hail with the Rookies." "It wasn't that bad."

Then he added another detail: he also played that game with a collapsed lung. No big deal. He missed one play against South Carolina that afternoon and finished the game with eight catches for 99 yards.

There are many reasons why the Commanders decided to draft Williams with the No. 71 pick. They view him as an advanced route runner who could play both in the slot and on the outside. He has solid hands and knows how to win against man coverage. But the Commanders are looking for more than results on the field. They want their players to show toughness as well as a refusal to give up on their teammates, and Williams has both of those qualities in spades.

"I feel like I've always been a competitor, and I've always wanted to help my team in the best way I can," Williams said. "So, if I can go out there and play, I'm gonna go play."

It didn't take long for Williams to realize something was wrong. He caught a pass from Cade Klubnik that resulted in a first down and got up to give a small celebration. That's when Williams' eyes "started messing with me." He went out for one play to collect himself and finished the game, but an MRI revealed the fracture and collapsed lung.

Williams' health was the priority, but the Tigers also had a game the following week against SMU in the ACC Championship. If there was a way for him to be on the field to help his teammates, he was going to do whatever it took to make that happen. So, he got his collapsed lung aspirated -- a procedure that involves a doctor removing air with a needle -- and suited up for the game days later.

Clemson won, 34-31, and Williams had five catches for 50 yards.

"I'm gonna lay it on the line," Williams said. "That's where I feel like I gain a lot of respect from my teammates. That's just who I am."

Williams has plenty left to prove as he goes through his rookie season with the Commanders, but he's already taken steps toward earning his place in the Commanders' receiver room. Offensive coordinator David Blough said it's been impressive to see Williams already making plays, and quarterback Jayden Daniels likes working with the former Clemson Tiger.

"Smooth kid," Daniels said. "Very crafty within his routes, and I'm excited just to continue to build that rapport with him."

The Commanders have a need for playmakers at receiver aside from Terry McLaurin, and they believe Williams has the chance to help them at multiple spots on the field. It's unclear what his role will be, but Blough and the offensive coaches are eager to put him in different situations to see how effective he can be in his first season.

And hopefully, his first big play with Washington won't involve any broken bones or damaged organs. But if it does, it's not going to hinder him for long.

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