WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 3
Aug 03, 2026 at 07:59 AM
The defense's recent performances must be pleasing for general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, as the Commanders used much of the free agent and draft capital to upgrade the unit.
The pads were on for the first time during this year's training camp, and there was plenty of excitement on both sides of the ball. Let's go over some of the highlights.
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday.
Thousands of fans took advantage of the first open practice of Commanders training camp, enjoying the opportunity to unofficially usher in football season and cheer on their favorite team side by side for the first time in months
There was plenty of energy in the air at BigBear.ai Performance Center during the Washington Commanders' third day of camp. The fans attended practice for the first time this month, and they were excited to see what their team looked like with less than two weeks before the first preseason game. Let's dive into some of the highlights.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 1.
The first week of Washington Commanders training camp isn't over yet, but there have already been some clear standouts. Here are three players who had impressive starts to camp.
The Washington Commanders are back on the field, which means that Hail Mail is coming back to provide some insight into all the action.
It's nearly time for the newest version of the Madden video game to come out, and Washington Commanders fans will recognize a couple of their favorite players listed among the best players in the NFL.