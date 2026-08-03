'An attack style': Commanders players love working in Daronte Jones' new defense

Leo Chenal, who is used to having multiple responsibilities thanks to playing for Steve Spagnuolo with the Kansas City Chiefs, loves the system, mostly because of how Jones has taught it.

"He makes sure we're all set on the fundamentals before we move on to the actual defense and terminology," Chenal said. "He breaks it down just so thoroughly to make sure we understand what we're doing first before we get into how we're doing it or the play call and stuff like that."

The part the players like the most is that Jones takes how they like to play into account. Payne said he feels more versatile, as he has been lined up on both the outside and inside. Oweh said Jones has given him "a lot of freedom" on when to take chances at rushing the quarterback. The only other team where he's been able to do that was the Los Angeles Chargers, and it led to him getting 10 combined sacks in the regular season and playoffs.

"Just getting one-on-ones, attack style letting us go frontwards instead of backwards too much," Oweh said. "We're still going to be dropping a few. And I'm cool with that because it keeps the offense on their toes.

It's a stark change from what Quinn, who established a reputation for building productive defenses, had the Commanders running the last two seasons with Joe Whitt Jr. as the play-caller. While the Commanders did rank in the top half of the league in sacks generated, they struggled to generate actual pressure and shorten the quarterback's throw time. It was one of multiple reasons why the unit struggled to bottle up passing games in 2025, particularly once its personnel were ravaged with injury.

Now, Quinn said, it's "just a lot of versatility," and it's an "ongoing experiment" to figure out which combinations work the best.