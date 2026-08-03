Training camp notebook | Sonny Styles stands out during first padded practice

-- For those keeping count in the kicking competition, Jake Moody and Drew Stevens made all their field goals in special teams drills. Both players have looked sharp throughout camp, so it still seems like the competition will go all the way to roster cut day.

-- A lot of people were wondering how rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams would look with the pads on after getting open and creating separation in the first three days of camp. The answer is that he looked basically the same and continued to find ways of getting open. He had two touchdowns today, one of which came on the last play of two-minute drills. Williams practiced mostly with the second group today, but that could change soon because of how impressive the rookie has looked against defensive backs.

-- The rest of the tight end room has gotten more opportunities with John Bates sidelined while he's nursing a hamstring. Colson Yankoff is one of the players at the position who has gotten more snaps, and the former undrafted free agent made several plays on Monday. He scored a touchdown on his first catch of the day and caught another pass from Mariota during team drills. He caught another touchdown during seven-on-seven drills, snagging the ball out of the air while working with Sam Hartman at quarterback.

-- It was a solid day for linebacker Ale Kaho, who is fighting to earn a roster spot in a stacked position. He grabbed an interception from Athan Kaliakmanis during 11-on-11 drills and ended the day with a win for the defense from two-minute drills. Mariota was targeting Ben Sinnott on the two-point conversion, and the tight end appeared to have both hands on the ball, but Kaho managed to pop it loose before Sinnott could complete the catch. Kaho is on the outside looking in at the linebacker position, but he plays hard and has stretches where he is around the ball a lot. If anything, he could earn a spot on the practice squad or on special teams because of his work ethic.