Commanders sign CB Fabian Moreau

The Washington Commanders have signed veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau after placing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on the Reserve/Retired list.
Moreau, a third-round pick by Washington in the third round of the 2017 draft, has appeared in 124 games with 56 starts. Moreau spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, where he worked with current Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. During that span, Moreau recorded 24 tackles and three pass breakups.
Moreau spent the first four seasons of his career with Washington and was a contributor during the team's NFC East-winning season in 2020. In his previous stint with the franchise, Moreau recorded 125 tackles with 14 pass breakups and six interceptions.
In addition to Washington and Minnesota, Moreau has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants and Denver Broncos.