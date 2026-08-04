WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 4
Aug 04, 2026 at 08:02 AM
The Commanders' defense has a goal every time they step on the field: have fun while creating absolute hell for their opponents.
The Washington Commanders just wrapped up their joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, and let's get to the point: it was a good day for both sides of the ball, as both the offense and defense had standout days. You're here for the highlights, so let's dive into it.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 12.
A lot of logistics need to be hammered out to successfully host a joint practice for an NFL organization – everything from perhaps the more straightforward hotel accommodation details to how a team will move to and from the practice fields to temporary on-site work spaces for traveling support staff
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
The Washington Commanders will host the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice ahead of their preseason opener at Northwest Stadium on Aug. 14. Here are three players to keep an eye on for Wednesday.
The Commanders are hosting the Miami Dolphins for a joint practice before their preseason opener on Aug. 14, and the players are eager to face off against another team to test themselves.
The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Tuesday.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 11.
There is no 1-to-1 replacement for Laremy Tunsil, but the Commanders have already found a solution.
As these schools get ready for their inaugural flag seasons, the Commanders are determined to ensure coaches and athletes are set up for long-term success
The Washington Commanders were back on the field in full pads after taking a day off on Sunday, and there is plenty to break down between injury updates, preparations for the joint practice with the Miami Dolphins and highlight plays.