WATCH | Dan Quinn addresses the media on Aug. 4
Aug 04, 2026 at 08:02 AM
There's plenty to analyze in the approximately two hours of practice the Commanders have been getting in most days of the week during training camp, but what about the work outside of the work on the grass?
The Washington Commanders were back on the field for their fourth practice of training camp, and let's not bury the lead here: the offense had a good day, and Jayden Daniels looked in command from start to finish. Let's break down some of the highlights.
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.
The defense's recent performances must be pleasing for general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, as the Commanders used much of the free agent and draft capital to upgrade the unit.
The pads were on for the first time during this year's training camp, and there was plenty of excitement on both sides of the ball. Let's go over some of the highlights.
Listen in as Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addresses the media before practice on Aug. 3.
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.
The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday.
Thousands of fans took advantage of the first open practice of Commanders training camp, enjoying the opportunity to unofficially usher in football season and cheer on their favorite team side by side for the first time in months
There was plenty of energy in the air at BigBear.ai Performance Center during the Washington Commanders' third day of camp. The fans attended practice for the first time this month, and they were excited to see what their team looked like with less than two weeks before the first preseason game. Let's dive into some of the highlights.