Commanders active LB Kain Medrano

The Washington Commanders have removed linebacker Kain Medrano from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List following a passed physical.
Medrano, a sixth-round pick by the Commanders in 2025, appeared in nine games during his rookie year, recording five tackles as a special teams contributor.
Medrano (6-foot-3, 222 pounds) was a Third Team All-Big Ten selection who led his team with three forced fumbles in college. He also filled up the stat sheet for the Bruins in 2024 with 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.
Medrano, a three-star recruit out of Pueblo East High School, was the No. 10 recruit in Colorado as a receiver. He made the switch linebacker but didn't get significant action until the 2020 season. Medrano ended his career with 25 starts and was named a team captain in 2024.