Training camp notebook | Jayden Daniels shines in strong practice for offense

-- The Commanders like what they have at wide receiver. That doesn't mean they are closed off to the possibility of adding another player to the position, but they feel like they have better depth than a year ago. Luke McCaffrey, a former third-round pick, has shown growth over the past two seasons and appears to be getting more comfortable by the day. He also had his best day of camp so far with two impressive catches downfield, one of which resulted in a touchdown during two-minute drills at the end of practice. McCaffrey is still getting used to the position -- he played quarterback to start his college career -- but the Commanders drafted him with the belief that he could become a quality receiver with more development. He flashed some of that potential last season before he got hurt, and the hope is that more of his skill set will shine in 2026.