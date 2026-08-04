Training camp notebook | Jayden Daniels shines in strong practice for offense

The Washington Commanders were back on the field for their fourth practice of training camp, and let's not bury the lead here: the offense had a good day, and Jayden Daniels looked in command from start to finish. Let's break down some of the highlights.
-- It was Daniels' best day of camp so far, as he spread the ball around to multiple receivers and looked comfortable in the backfield. Throws were delivered on time; he avoided pressure; and he showed off his arm strength on a few occasions. His first pass of the day was to Chig Okonkwo, who snagged the ball in the middle of the field during two-minute drills. He looked Terry McLaurin's way on multiple plays, and the veteran wideout had several impressive catches, including a touchdown in the back of the end zone. Head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that Daniels was actually a little ahead in taking command of the offense than he thought he would be at this point. Daniels has looked more comfortable in each practice, and it's a positive sign that he's taking all the scheme changes in stride.
-- The depth at the tight end position continues to get more looks, and the players are stepping up with more positive plays in the passing game. Colson Yankoff has gotten most of the attention and had a nice catch from Marcus Mariota during team drills. But Lawrence Cager might have had the catch of the day near the end of practice making a leaping grab in the middle of the field with Daniels under center. It feels like most of the tight end room is with Okonkwo, John Bates and Ben Sinnott at the top of the position, but players like Yankoff and Cager are making strong cases for the Commanders to keep four tight ends on the roster.
The Washington Commanders put on the pads for the first time in this year's training camp on Monday. Take a look at the top photos of the action.
-- K'Lavon Chaisson's quickness is so fun to watch. On one play during an 11-on-11 period, he easily sniffed out a play-action pass and was in position to make a play on Mariota, who was forced to throw the ball into the dirt to avoid a sack.
-- The running back room has been solid for most of camp, but like Daniels, Jacory Croskey-Merritt might have had his best practice on Tuesday. Part of Croskey-Merritt's appeal is his burst and ability to create explosive plays. There was a clear example of that during 11-on-11 drills, when he found a crease on an outside run and sprinted into the secondary.
-- One last thing on Croskey-Merritt: the Commanders wanted to see him get more involved in the passing game, and that's exactly what happened on Tuesday. He was targeted three times during practice and made all three catches. While they were just dump-offs from Daniels, they did allow Croskey-Merritt to get in space and use his speed to pick up extra yards.
-- Jeffrey M'Ba got a pass breakup today working with the third group of defenders, which is a positive sign for his development. M'Ba has the physical tools -- he's 6-foot-6 and 312 pounds -- but he's still learning the sport since he grew up in France. Granted, he's not completely new to football since he played at SMU, Auburn and Purdue. However, the team has high hopes for his potential.
-- The Commanders like what they have at wide receiver. That doesn't mean they are closed off to the possibility of adding another player to the position, but they feel like they have better depth than a year ago. Luke McCaffrey, a former third-round pick, has shown growth over the past two seasons and appears to be getting more comfortable by the day. He also had his best day of camp so far with two impressive catches downfield, one of which resulted in a touchdown during two-minute drills at the end of practice. McCaffrey is still getting used to the position -- he played quarterback to start his college career -- but the Commanders drafted him with the belief that he could become a quality receiver with more development. He flashed some of that potential last season before he got hurt, and the hope is that more of his skill set will shine in 2026.
-- We have another kicking competition update. Jake Moody missed two of his kicks today during field goal drills, while Drew Stevens was perfect on the day. Each player brings an advantage to the position. Moody might not have the biggest leg in the league, but he's been consistent in camp prior to today's practice. Stevens, on the other hand, doesn't have experience but does possess a strong leg.
-- The Commanders are in the second day of a three-day practice stretch, and Quinn described it as "powering up." That means the workload and intensity of practices are supposed to increase by the day, and he wants to see players push themselves. Wednesday will be the last practice before the players take a day off, so the players should expect to go through their most competitive and challenging practice of camp so far.
-- Finally, the Commanders added Fabian Moreau to their cornerback room after Ahkello Witherspoon announced his retirement. Moreau began his professional career with Washington, and the team felt like it was the right time to bring him back.
"He's got good playmaking experience," Quinn said. "He's a fantastic teammate, so we're very much looking forward to him. He's somebody that we've obviously visited with for a little while and talked to. So, to get him part of the crew, we're excited. He'll work just in individual today and start ramping him up in the days ahead."