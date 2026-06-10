Commanders use GoPro cameras as another tool to learn new offense

It's important for the Commanders to make sure their quarterbacks, particularly Daniels, are as comfortable as possible in their new scheme. In some ways, it's a drastic departure from the previous system under Kliff Kingsbury, who had the Commanders using a no-huddle, Air Raid style that required shorter play calls on the field. Blough's system, which has elements from offenses used by Detroit Lions head coach Ben Johnson and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, requires longer calls and for the quarterbacks to be under center more often.

It's worth noting, however, that Daniels has looked natural in the new offense. He's responded well to the changes, and that has pleased Blough and the rest of the offensive staff.

"He's bought in completely, and it's the same work ethic," Blough said. "It's the same young man that you guys have grown to know and love, and it's been cool to ask him to do something different and watch him soak that in as well, because you guys have seen some of the excellent parts of his game, and our goal is for you to see other excellent parts of his game as well. So, he has fully embraced that and gone for it."

Daniels already had several tools to help him develop, from the immersive virtual reality that he uses to Mariota's veteran leadership. The cameras have now been folded into that plan, and while the Commanders haven't committed to using them past this offseason, they helped him take the first steps in mastering a system the team believes will elevate his skill set.