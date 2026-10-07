Commanders designate Amos, McNichols, Wise to return to practice; add WR to practice squad

The Washington Commanders have designated CB Trey Amos, DE Deatrich Wise Jr. and RB Jeremy McNichols to return to practice.

Amos and McNichols has been inactive since training camp. Amos had a brief return to the field before an ankle injury sidelined him once again. Amos has battled a number of injuries over the last year, most notably a fractured fibula he sustained last season.

Wise tore his quad in Week 2 last season and has been going through rehab ever since. It is unknown where he will fit on the depth chart once he returns, but he would be of help up front, particularly at stopping the run.

Per NFL rules, Amos, Wise and McNichols are in a 21-day window to return to the active roster and can be activated at any point over the next three weeks. At the end of the 21-day window, the Commanders must decide whether to activate them or return them to either Injured Reserve or the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list for the rest of the season.