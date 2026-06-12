Josh Conerly feels stronger, more confident heading into Year 2 with Commanders

Conerly has had a busy offseason, even before he reported to the Commanders' facility two months ago for their workout program. Once the 2025 season had concluded, he went back to Oregon to work with his strength coaches and personal chef. He then went to Alabama to work with fellow offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, who spends most of his summers with his personal trainer.

Conerly said the results have been "great," but the former first-round pick doesn't need to point out the changes he has made to his body. His face is a little bit thinner, and his arms have more definition to them. That was a personal goal for Conerly after his rookie year; he said he ended the 2025 campaign around 318 pounds, which he described as being "pretty fat." His current weight is around the same as it was at the start of his rookie season, but he replaced the body fat with muscle.

"Dieting, eating a lot cleaner, eating a little less," Conerly said. "Once we got back out here, I feel like you just add more and more."

Conerly's comfort level on the field is also apparent as he's gone through 11-on-11 drills in the OTA practices open to media members. That is at least partially credited to how much experience he got as a rookie. He was the only Commanders offensive starter to play 100% of the snaps in 2025, and his gauntlet of opponents included some of the most athletic pass rushers in the league like Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter.

Conerly had an uneven start to last season, which is to be expected when a 21-year-old rookie is thrown against experienced veterans who also happen to be at the top of their positions. As the season wore on, though, Conerly's play improved to the point where he was living up to his reputation of being a first-rounder. He only allowed two sacks after Week 8 and had seven games with a pass blocking grade of at least 65 in that stint. He also cut down his penalties, going from eight in Weeks 1-8 to five for the rest of the season.