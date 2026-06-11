Odafe Oweh loves 'attack' style of Daronte Jones' defense

And Jones likes to attack by bringing pressure from multiple spots and creating confusion up front. Center Nick Allegretti said Jones has already given the offense multiple alignments during team drills, and what the unit ends up getting once the ball is snapped is not always what the defense shows before they run a play. When executed correctly, it can wreak the havoc Oweh alluded to, but it requires a heavy dose of discipline as well as developing an instinctual feel for how each player needs to work with each other.

It's a work in progress, but Oweh is optimistic about the progress the team has made so far.

"That's what [practice] is for; that's what camp's for," Oweh said. "We're honing ourselves, looking at different looks and different situations we're gonna be in based on the same call. I think that's what DJ [Jones] does a good job of, having different variations of the same call. Once you start memorizing that and understanding why you're doing that, when the game comes, we're moving fast. The bullets are flying."

Oweh is confident that his skill set will help him thrive in Jones' system, but he isn't the only player the Commanders have who can rush the quarterback. They also signed K'Lavon Chaisson, who had 50 pressures in 2025, and added him to a group that already had players like Daron Payne, Dorance Armstrong and Jer'Zhan Newton. One of the Commanders' biggest weaknesses has now become a perceived strength with the waves of pass rushers head coach Dan Quinn envisioned for the unit.

Although Oweh is the player up front with the most expectations, he believes all the Commanders' pass rushers can thrive in Jones' system.