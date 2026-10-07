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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Giants Week 5 injury report

Oct 07, 2026 at 03:59 PM
Screenshot 2026-09-09 at 2.31.42 PM

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
S Percy ButlerHamstringDNP
WR Stefon DiggsHamstringDNP
QB Marcus MariotaKneeDNP
WR Terry McLaurinHamstringDNP
DE Charles OmenihuGroin/AnkleDNP
S Tyler OwensHamstringDNP
C/G Nick AllegrettiHip/AchillesLimited
CB Trey AmosAnkleLimited
G Sam CosmiConcussionLimited
RB Jacory Croskey-MerrittGroinLimited
LB Frankie LuvuGroinLimited
RB Jeremy McNicholsQuadLimited
TE Chig OkonkwoHamstringLimited
TE Ben SinnottRibLimited
LB Sonny StylesGroinLimited
RB Rachaad WhiteShoulderLimited
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.QuadLimited
WR Treylon BurksShoulderFull
S Nick CrossIllnessFull
QB Jayden DanielsLeft ElbowFull
DT Javon KinlawShoulderFull
CB Fabian MoreauKneeFull
S Jeremy ReavesFingerFull

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