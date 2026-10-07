Commanders vs. Giants Week 5 injury report

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report ahead of their matchup with the New York Giants.
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S Percy Butler
|Hamstring
|DNP
|WR Stefon Diggs
|Hamstring
|DNP
|QB Marcus Mariota
|Knee
|DNP
|WR Terry McLaurin
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DE Charles Omenihu
|Groin/Ankle
|DNP
|S Tyler Owens
|Hamstring
|DNP
|C/G Nick Allegretti
|Hip/Achilles
|Limited
|CB Trey Amos
|Ankle
|Limited
|G Sam Cosmi
|Concussion
|Limited
|RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|Groin
|Limited
|LB Frankie Luvu
|Groin
|Limited
|RB Jeremy McNichols
|Quad
|Limited
|TE Chig Okonkwo
|Hamstring
|Limited
|TE Ben Sinnott
|Rib
|Limited
|LB Sonny Styles
|Groin
|Limited
|RB Rachaad White
|Shoulder
|Limited
|DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Quad
|Limited
|WR Treylon Burks
|Shoulder
|Full
|S Nick Cross
|Illness
|Full
|QB Jayden Daniels
|Left Elbow
|Full
|DT Javon Kinlaw
|Shoulder
|Full
|CB Fabian Moreau
|Knee
|Full
|S Jeremy Reaves
|Finger
|Full