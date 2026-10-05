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Final thoughts | More updates on Washington's injured players

Oct 05, 2026 at 07:19 PM
Quinn
Emily Faith Morgan/Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Here are some of his final thoughts before the Commanders move on to the New York Giants this weekend.

-- Quinn had updates on several injured players. Here's the latest:

"Jaylin Lane had fractured and dislocated his ankle. He will be out for the year. [QB] Marcus [Mariota] sprained his MCL. It's the same one that he injured in training camp. Don't have an exact timetable yet. We'll know a little bit more after his return to play process, but he'll be working off to the side as it goes through the next week or so. As far as others hurt in the game and didn't finish, we're still working through that, just obviously with getting back late last night, some later MRIs and we'll do our medical meeting that takes place tonight."

-- There was some good news, though, regarding Jayden Danels, Sam Cosmi, Rachaad White and Nick Cross. All four are expected to return to practice this week.

"It'll be good to have Nick likely return to practice this week as well. So, with Sam and Nick not traveling, the hope was to get them into practice this week, so it'd be good to get Nick back into the mix. Like for the last couple weeks, you know, not having him and Sam part of that group, it's good to get them back."

-- And if all goes well with Daniels, it sounds like he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game.

"The goal is for him to have a full week of practice, full week, and start on Sunday."

-- Things are more uncertain for Terry McLaurin, who was held out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a hamsring injury.

"We're still evaluating. I'll give you a better update for him for Wednesday. You know, it was a difficult call, but one that was the right call on Sunday. But I'll give you a better update once we go through him working off to the side with the trainers. Today was more on the strength side of things, so we'll give you a better update as we get to it."

-- Here's what Quinn had to say about the offensive line's performance against the Colts.

"I thought after maybe about the first series, I thought the protection for the most part felt solid without the blitz part of it. I'm saying that one time there was a seven man, which they were bringing eight for that protection. I would say that the spot that I would love to see us improve upon as we head into this week, I thought just the consistency in the run game. There was a couple I thought that [RB Austin] Ek [Ekeler] had a few and if you take out Marcus' long run on the replay early, I didn't love sustaining drives into that sense. And so, some of that changed when Marcus left and Athan came in."

-- The hope is that Cosmi's return will help stabilize some of the issues the Commanders have had with running the ball.

"I think adding Sam back to it would certainly be a shot in the right direction. I got my fingers crossed for that, for him to rejoin practice and get into the space with Jayden, we can get in and out of some plays that, you know, on different looks that is helpful. But as we're now gaining into our fourth game and now getting into five and six and seven, I'd like to see that continuity and consistency stay there.

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