Game Status | Jayden Daniels set to play vs. Giants

Jayden Daniels has been cleared to play and will start in the Washington Commanders' Week 5 game against the New York Giants, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed during his Friday press conference.

Daniels, who missed the Commanders' previous two games after dislocating his elbow in Week 2, went through a full week of practice.

Daniels has been wearing a brace on his left arm since returning to practice last week as the Commanders prepared for their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in London. There was a shot that Daniels could have played in that game, but the Commanders decided to give Daniels another week for his elbow to heal.

Daniels is eager to get back on the field and confident he can get back up to speed.

"Just putting in the countless hours of work and preparation, I just go out there and give myself the best opportunity to perform to the best of my abilities on Sunday," Daniels said Wednesday. So, just taking it day by day, really."

Daniels took extensive measures to ensure that he could play again this season, seeing multiple specialists and consulting with the team. He'll need to wear the brace for the rest of the season, but he and the team were confident in their plan to get him back on the field.

"It's just kind of a part of me now, so, for the time being, as long as I'm on that field, so just getting used to it, trying to find the different ways where it's most comfortable and I'm not really just thinking about [it]," Daniels said. "I'm just out there playing."

The Commanders are in need of a win after falling to 1-3 to start the season. They're returning home to take on their third division opponent in five weeks, and a win would put them back in the middle of a competitive race in the NFC East.

Daniels is grateful for the chance to be on the field and help his team win again.

"This week is the game that we have, so obviously we wanna get a win and we got a tough divisional opponent coming in and we know what's at stake, but you just gotta go out there and take it day by day, play by play and try to execute to the best of our abilities," Daniels said.