Practice notes | Trey Amos grateful to be on the field

It's been a long year for Washington Commanders cornerback Trey Amos. He returned from a fractured fibula at the halfway point of training camp, only to be sidelined for a second time with a different injury that forced him to miss the next two months.
But Amos is back on the field after being designated to return from Injured Reserve, and this time, he's eager to stay there. He knows the defense could use a player with his talents, and he's "itching" to show what he can do.
"It feels real, real good to be on the team, get my feet in the grass, doing everything I need to do to be confident and contribute to the team," Amos said.
Amos, the Commanders' second-round pick in 2025, has not played in a game since their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions last season. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Amos said he's feeling "great," but he and the team are taking his path to contributing one step at a time.
"We're gonna keep on building each and every day," Amos said. "Just keep on grinding."
There's plenty for Amos to catch up on besides getting reacclimated to being on the field again. The Commanders have a new defensive scheme this season, and the secondary has been significantly reworked since Amos' rookie season. Amik Robertson and Rasul Douglas are now the starters on the outside, so Amos will need to carve out a role and build on-field chemistry with his new teammates.
Amos is already ahead in some respects. Although he hasn't been on the field, he's been an active participant in meetings and asking questions. It's caught the attention of defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, who said Amos has been "working his butt off...to get to this point."
"Mentally, he's still been involved -- very much involved -- in meetings," Jones said. "He's asking questions, which has been great for him. Now, naturally, he has to carry that from the meeting room to the practice field and the game field, but I like where he's progressing."
And Amos has plenty to offer once he gets up to speed. He had the second-most pass breakups for a cornerback during his final college season, and he had a cover grade of 85.6. The Commanders also loved the way he competed downfield, so much so that general manager Adam Peters said after Amos was drafted that the cornerback had "everything we want as a corner." He was also playing well prior to his injury, recording six pass breakups in eight starts in 2025.
The Commanders will try to ease him back into the lineup, but Amos wants to speed that process up as much as he can, partially because he wants to be part of the secondary's success for the rest of the season.
"I've seen glimpses of what this defense can be," Amos said. "And I want to be a part of that. So...I'm using all this time to just go out there, learn what I need to do and just be there for the guys whenever they need it."
Amos has already made a positive impression on his new teammates. Robertson said he likes Amos' aura, adding that he's "a student of the game." Robertson can tell that Amos wants to be great and is willing to put in the effort to make that happen.
"He's very grateful and happy to be back," Robertson said. "I ain't gonna lie; I'm excited to see him out there, because...he's a talented, young DB, and guys like that, you just love to see flourish."
The Commanders have seen some of the league's best wide receivers over the past four weeks, and there are several more on the schedule. Malik Nabers is next on the list, and the third-year wideout is coming back from his own injury. He seems to be handling himself just fine, as he had 112 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. The Commanders will need an answer for him, and Amos, who stands at 6-foot-1, has the length to compete with him downfield.
Regardless of the role, though, Amos will just be happy to be on the field. It's been a long journey, he said, and now that his health is in a good place, he just wants to make an impact.
"I just can't wait to be a part of the defense and just keep on going up," Amos said.