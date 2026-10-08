Practice notes | Trey Amos grateful to be on the field

And Amos has plenty to offer once he gets up to speed. He had the second-most pass breakups for a cornerback during his final college season, and he had a cover grade of 85.6. The Commanders also loved the way he competed downfield, so much so that general manager Adam Peters said after Amos was drafted that the cornerback had "everything we want as a corner." He was also playing well prior to his injury, recording six pass breakups in eight starts in 2025.

The Commanders will try to ease him back into the lineup, but Amos wants to speed that process up as much as he can, partially because he wants to be part of the secondary's success for the rest of the season.

"I've seen glimpses of what this defense can be," Amos said. "And I want to be a part of that. So...I'm using all this time to just go out there, learn what I need to do and just be there for the guys whenever they need it."

Amos has already made a positive impression on his new teammates. Robertson said he likes Amos' aura, adding that he's "a student of the game." Robertson can tell that Amos wants to be great and is willing to put in the effort to make that happen.

"He's very grateful and happy to be back," Robertson said. "I ain't gonna lie; I'm excited to see him out there, because...he's a talented, young DB, and guys like that, you just love to see flourish."

The Commanders have seen some of the league's best wide receivers over the past four weeks, and there are several more on the schedule. Malik Nabers is next on the list, and the third-year wideout is coming back from his own injury. He seems to be handling himself just fine, as he had 112 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. The Commanders will need an answer for him, and Amos, who stands at 6-foot-1, has the length to compete with him downfield.

Regardless of the role, though, Amos will just be happy to be on the field. It's been a long journey, he said, and now that his health is in a good place, he just wants to make an impact.