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Question of the week: Is the Giants' defense legit?

Oct 08, 2026 at 12:45 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders are headed back to Northwest Stadium for a home matchup against the New York Giants and have an opportunity to get their first division win of the season. The "Command Center" crew discuss some of the most important topics surrounding the game, from Jayden Daniels to the Giants' defensive talent.

Do the Commanders score 27 points if Jayden Daniels is under center?

Smoot: Yes, because you're gonna need that to win. This is why I think so: not because of Jayden. I think Jayden is just gonna Jayden. I think it's because of Jameis. I think Jameis is going to give us two short fields. That means two turnovers. You turn that into 10 or 14 points, and we don't need but 13 points to get to 27. It ain't about Jayden; it's about Jameis ... That's why people tune in to watch a player of his caliber. I think what we have lost in the struggle, because all of us are going through struggles, is who this guy is. I've heard so much BS on my shows about this, and then I'm like, "Have you forgotten that quickly of what this guy's capable of doing?"

Is the Giants' defense legit or fool's gold?

Pauslen: I will say versus the Cardinals, they probably should have had five sacks. But Jacoby [Brissett] is just that guy that's gonna stand in there and just let that thing rip. He got hit a bunch, man. And they ran the ball. They kind of kept the ball out of their hands a little bit. I will say the reason I think they don't get a lot of sack is they're never in a crazy game script because they are so conservative on offense. So it's always a close game ... But if you were in an obvious passing situation like second down or end of game scenario, they are going to hunt. So I'm gonna say hell yeah. They're legit ... And they're physical. It's a good group, and I like the scheme, too.

Will home be home sweet home this week and remind everyone what the team is supposed to look like?

Moss: It's hell yeah for me for a simple reason. Our first home game taught me something about our fan base. For us to be coming in there 0-2, that crowd against the Super Bowl champs, who've been playing lights out, that crowd showed that, "Look here, we are going to get behind these boys. And when you get behind your team, what I saw from our team...they played inspired. They played like our Northwest Stadium was a real, live home field advantage. If they're gonna play like that, I wanna see that every time.

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