Wake Up Washington | A behind the scenes look at the Commanders' schedule release

May 17, 2022 at 07:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that a strong start for the Commanders in 2022 is a must.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the pros and cons of the Commanders' 2022 schedule.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on the Commanders announcing six Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about the Commanders making multiple roster moves on Monday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Carson Wentz playing down his reunion with the Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also looks at one storyline to follow for each game on the Commanders' schedule.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about questions ahead of the Commanders'' OTAs.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning takes a look at the Commanders' UDFA class.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen rates each game on the Commanders' 2022 schedule.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders playing two primetime games.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the quarterbacks the Commanders will face in 2022.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders releasing the 2022 season.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about his takeaways from the 2022 season.

-- Cole Holcomb 'ready to take control' of Commanders defense

-- Commanders sign Drew Himmelman, release Zack Bailey

-- Turner: Dotson brings production, versatility, availability to Commanders offense

-- Washington Commanders announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

-- Commanders sign Will Adams, release De'Vante Cross

-- The No. 1 team Cole Holcomb has circled on Washington's schedule

-- Carson Wentz gears up for reunions in 2022 season

-- Washington Commanders release 2022 season

-- 5 Takeaways from the Commanders' 2022 schedule

-- Commanders to host Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Atlanta Falcons

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Minnesota Vikings

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Jacksonville Jaguars

-- 2022 Commanders home game preview | Cleveland Browns

-- 2022 schedule breakdown | Taking a look at the Browns, Falcons and 49ers

-- 2022 Division breakdown | NFC North

Take a behind the scenes look at Charles Leno, Tress Way, Cole Holcomb and Camaron Cheeseman smashing the Washington Commanders' opponents during the 2022 schedule release hype video.

