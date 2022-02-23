Wake Up Washington | Combine prep and free agency options

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm writes about a Hall of Fam GM's opinion on the Commanders' free agent class.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's latest comments on quarterbacks.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at who Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders taking in his latest mock draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives his opinions on the Commanders using the franchise tag.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich gives his opinion about the Commanders' free agency options at cornerback.

-- The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner writes about what he's looking for during the NFL Scouting Combine.

-- Sports Illustrated's Coty Davis looks at one of the latest mock drafts.

-- The Washington Post's Leonard Shapiro writes about the life of Hall of Famer Charley Taylor.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Pete Hoener retiring.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Sam Mills III relishes his father's Hall of Fame selection.