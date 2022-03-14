Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the new league year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 14, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about analysts' opinions of the Commanders' offense.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala previews the Washington Commanders' free agency situation.

-- USA Today's Ivan Lambert looks at Chris Cooley's take on the latest Commanders news.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his preview for the Commanders' 2022 free agency period. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the latest Commanders free agency news.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey looks at the Commanders' positions of need ahead of free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske give a report on the latest Commanders news.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Chase Young's Instagram account.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd gives some further stats on the latest Commanders news.

-- ESPN reports on the latest Commanders news.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra takes a look at the latest Commanders news.

-- Sports Illustrated's Cole Thompson writes about what he thinks the Commanders should do with the 11th overall pick.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia gives a position-by-position breakdown of the players available in free agency. (Subscription)