Wake Up Washington | Draft Week has finally arrived

Apr 25, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about which late-round quarterback the Commanders could add in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay lists five predictions for the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at 12 fits for the Commanders for each day of the NFL Draft.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about Kyle Hamilton being mocked to the Commanders with the 11th overall pick.

-- ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams writes about the Commanders reportedly meeting with a top defensive prospect.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Logan Thomas hoping to return from injury in Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Logan Thomas' first impression of Carson Wentz.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about more prospects reportedly visiting the Commanders' facility.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about why he thinks Kyle Hamilton makes sense for the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about what he thinks Chris Olave could add the to the Commanders' receiving corps.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also provides an evaluation of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their head athletic trainer.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about which prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- PFF's Austin Gayle predicts Commanders will add Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave with 11th overall pick

-- DMV Spotlight | Zion Johnson goes from high school golfer to hole-in-one NFL draft prospect

-- Rivera prioritizes competition against premier opponents when evaluating film

-- Our Draft Party is one week away. Here’s what you need to know.

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 10 players who could be available in the 7th round

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- The Washington Commanders announce the launch of Washington Branded, an in-house creative entity designed to develop authentic and engaging offerings for fans and partners

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- Rivera: Top 30 visits allow for Commanders to 'dive into' prospects' personalities

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 11.0

-- Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

-- Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Commanders begin offseason workout program

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 6th round

