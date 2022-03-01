News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Exploring all avenues for a quarterback

Mar 01, 2022 at 09:46 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW030122

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her thoughts on the Commanders' quarterback position.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on the Commanders' quarterback position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how other teams could affect the Commanders' search for a quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about one option he likes at linebacker for the Commanders in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at why Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders passing on a quarterback in his latest mock draft.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning explains why he thinks the Commanders should invest in safety during free agency.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his plan for the Commanders offseason. (Subscription)

-- NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes gives his opinions on the quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at some of the Commanders' options in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey creates an All-Combine team with the Commanders' current roster.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Juan Castillo's deep ties to Washington.

