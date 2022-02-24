Wake Up Washington | Juan Castillo's ties to Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Juan Castillo's deep ties to Washington.

-- The Washington Time's Mathew Paras writes about Juan Castillo adding a different demeanor to Washington's staff.

-- ProFootballTalk's Michael Thomas Smith looks at Ron Rivera's latest comments about the quarterback position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about potential fits for the Commanders in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives three takeaways from Juan Castillo's press conference.

-- Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm writes about a Hall of Fam GM's opinion on the Commanders' free agent class.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's latest comments on quarterbacks.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at who Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders taking in his latest mock draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives his opinions on the Commanders using the franchise tag.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich gives his opinion about the Commanders' free agency options at cornerback.