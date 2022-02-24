News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Juan Castillo's ties to Washington

Feb 24, 2022 at 10:36 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AP_21291400987369
Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo signals as he walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Juan Castillo's deep ties to Washington.

-- The Washington Time's Mathew Paras writes about Juan Castillo adding a different demeanor to Washington's staff.

-- ProFootballTalk's Michael Thomas Smith looks at Ron Rivera's latest comments about the quarterback position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about potential fits for the Commanders in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives three takeaways from Juan Castillo's press conference.

-- Sports Illustrated's Timm Hamm writes about a Hall of Fam GM's opinion on the Commanders' free agent class.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ron Rivera's latest comments on quarterbacks.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at who Daniel Jeremiah has the Commanders taking in his latest mock draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives his opinions on the Commanders using the franchise tag.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich gives his opinion about the Commanders' free agency options at cornerback.

-- The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner writes about what he's looking for during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Command More

-- HBCU Spotlight | Jalen Powell has blend of aggression, technique

-- 2022 Combine Breakdown | Defensive line

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 3.0

-- Get ready for the 2022 Scouting Combine

-- 2022 Combine Breakdown | Running backs

-- Commanders name Juan Castillo as tight ends coach

-- 5 things to know about TE coach Juan Castillo

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who FOX Sports has the Commanders taking in the first round

-- Hall of Famer Charley Taylor passes away at 80

-- Torrey Smith: Rivera was 'one of my favorite coaches that I've ever had'

-- Commanders TE coach Pete Hoener announces his retirement

-- Pierre Garcon: healthy Curtis Samuel will give Commanders 'more options'

-- Chase Young continues to be guiding voice for draft hopeful Tyreke Smith

-- HBCU Spotlight | Myles Wolfolk brought a physical mentality to Bowie's defense

-- Rivera speaks on John Madden's lifelong impact at memorial service

