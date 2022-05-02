Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell calls Commanders 'perfect spot for me'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, May 2, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- ESPN's John Keim gives analysis for each of the Commanders' draft picks.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders addressing their needs in the draft.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on the Commanders drafting Sam Howell in the fifth round.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also reports on the Commanders drafting Percy Butler in the fourth round.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the Commanders shifting their focus after the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Sam Howell highlights Days of the Commanders' draft haul.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier lays out how each player from the Commanders' draft class fits on the team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that the Commanders got a speedy, versatile receiver in Jahan Dotson.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Cole Turner intrigued the Commanders throughout the draft process.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Sam Howell calling the Commanders the perfect place for him.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders wrapping up the draft with taking an offensive lineman and a cornerback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Percy Butler is a special teams star.