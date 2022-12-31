Wake Up Washington | Zampese impressed with Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

Commanders' quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese felt good about what he saw out of Carson Wentz when the signal caller entered the game in the Week 16 loss against San Francisco.

"I thought he played fast which is what you need especially against those guys, but just in general," Zampese said. "He looked quick on his feet. He looked like he had fresh legs and processed fast so that was encouraging."

During his first possession at Levi's Stadium, Wentz orchestrated an impressive 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive and finished the game 12-of-16 for 123 yards. Before stepping into last Sunday's game, Wentz had not played since Week 6, spending over two months rehabbing a finger injury and being the best backup he could possibly be to Taylor Heinicke.

While no doubt a frustrating situation for the veteran quarterback, Zampese sees that this time out of game action was beneficial for Wentz's development in Washington's system.

"In the role that he was in, [there was] less pressure of course because he is hurt. Gets a chance to learn as he watches other guys and goes back in his mind 'Hey, we did this in the spring, this is what it looks like live,'" Zampese said. "Just gets more mental reps at the same thing over and over again so you come to a greater comfort level when you get a chance to come back and do it yourself."