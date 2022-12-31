News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Zampese impressed with Carson Wentz vs. 49ers

Dec 31, 2022 at 11:27 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW123122

Commanders' quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese felt good about what he saw out of Carson Wentz when the signal caller entered the game in the Week 16 loss against San Francisco.

"I thought he played fast which is what you need especially against those guys, but just in general," Zampese said. "He looked quick on his feet. He looked like he had fresh legs and processed fast so that was encouraging."

During his first possession at Levi's Stadium, Wentz orchestrated an impressive 11-play, 82-yard touchdown drive and finished the game 12-of-16 for 123 yards. Before stepping into last Sunday's game, Wentz had not played since Week 6, spending over two months rehabbing a finger injury and being the best backup he could possibly be to Taylor Heinicke.

While no doubt a frustrating situation for the veteran quarterback, Zampese sees that this time out of game action was beneficial for Wentz's development in Washington's system.

"In the role that he was in, [there was] less pressure of course because he is hurt. Gets a chance to learn as he watches other guys and goes back in his mind 'Hey, we did this in the spring, this is what it looks like live,'" Zampese said. "Just gets more mental reps at the same thing over and over again so you come to a greater comfort level when you get a chance to come back and do it yourself."

There were glimpses of that greater comfort level in the nine minutes Wentz was on the field on Christmas Eve. Tomorrow, he has the chance to show a whole lot more as he starts his first game since mid-October in the Commanders' must-win game against the Browns.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a closer look at Washington's defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Robinson grateful to receive Ed Block Courage Award

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson has been a menace for defenses

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders controls playoff destiny with two games remaining

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Turning the page to Cleveland

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders preparing for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Commanders recover, respond after Giants loss will be 'true test'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke respects Brock Purdy's journey

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A look at what cost the Commanders in the loss against the Giants

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for a short week and a trip out west

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders 'excited' for Giants game after 13 days without NFL action

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Advertising