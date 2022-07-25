Training camp preview | Safety

-- How much will Butler play? Rivera made some bold claims to Julie Donaldson about Butler in a post-draft interview. The Commanders still plan to use three safety looks, meaning Butler could play in about 53% of the snaps, and that's a credit to Butler's versatility, speed, quickness and play smarts.

"Fifty-three percent of the snaps pretty much says you're a starter," Rivera said.

Butler certainly has the resume to warrant the playing time. Over the course of 866 career cover snaps with the Ragin' Cajuns, Butler only allowed one touchdown and a 52.75 allowed completion percentage. Last year, he had eight coverage stops to go with four forced incompletions.

PFF notes that Butler has the kind of athleticism "to make staying in receivers' hip pockets effortless." And to drive that point home even further: Butler has never allowed more than 200 yards in a season, two of which were less than 100.

Butler ended OTAs on a good note, so he has plenty of momentum in his favor heading into camp.

-- Who will be the fourth safety? Three of the top safeties seem like a lock. Curl, McCain and Butler will be the core of the group heading into the 2022 season. In terms of who will be next on the depth chart, that answer is a little murkier.

One possible answer is Reaves, who has managed to stick around since 2020 and been one of the starting safeties in a pinch. Reaves only played in five games last season, but he did record a career-high 29 tackles.

Forrest could be another option. A 2021 fifth-round pick, Forrest did not see much of the field as a rookie but saw most of his snaps on special teams. He was one of the standouts from OTAs, though, providing strong coverage and nearing intercepting passes from Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.