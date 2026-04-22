'Drive to the Draft' posts multiversal 7-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 7: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Smoot: "If Jeremiyah Love is there at seven, I'm not trading anything. I'm going to get the best running back in this draft. He is the Saquon Barkley. He is the dude of this draft to me. He's a walking touchdown waiting to happen."

Paulsen: "Does he make it here? That's the thing I'm having a really tough time with. In every draft, he falls ... I'm surprised he's here. If he's here, you run the card in."

Green: "Chariots of Fire-style. I will take that card in my hand, and I will sing that song running up to the podium with a torch in my hand and tell everybody, 'You just messed up that you let him get to me here at seven.'"

Alternate route: Love is off the board, and the Commanders trade the No. 7 pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 11, 43 and 151 overall picks.

Round 1, Pick 11: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Smoot: "You know I got this man crush on [Kenyon] Sadiq, but when you do bring me back down off that cloud and I have to say what's better for the Washington team as whole, it would be a starting corner over a second tight end ... I just feel like McCoy and [Trey] Amos for the next 10 years, that works for me."

Round 2, Pick 43: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Smoot: "I feel bad as a GM if I got a chance to draft Rodriguez and I don't. There's not a system he doesn't fit in. There's leadership skills; he used to be a quarterback. It's just hard to pass on a guy like Rodriguez. He brings everything to the table."

Green: "To me, Jacob Rodriguez is prime Bobby Wagner. I love this kid."

Round 3, Pick 71: Mike Washington, RB, Arkansas

Paulsen: "He's explosive; he ran a 4.3. We still need some wideouts, but...there's a lot of receivers in this class. This is where I think having that extra pick changes everything. I hate to be on brand, but Mike Washington, to me, I think he could be special."

Green: "And the kid's still trying to figure out the position because he was a wide receiver a handful of years ago ... To me, I see DeMarco Murray, and he's still getting better."

Round 5, Pick 147: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

Smoot: "He looks good at an all-you-can-eat buffet. When you walk in and see a Jeff Caldwell standing over there, he looks good ... I think he's different than every other wide receiver we've got in the room right now."

Paulsen: "He's different from most people in the NFL. He's one of one...and he absolutely scorched it. There are moments where he looks like that dude."

Round 5, Pick 151: Ar'Maj Reed-Adams, G, Texas A&M

Paulsen: "Reed-Adams is a guy I like a lot. He's got good length and had a really nice Shrine Bowl."

Green: "He has got a lot of anchor and is really good in the run game. I have him way higher than this."

Round 6, Pick 187: Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Smoot: "The one thing that really got my mind churning is that he could actually grow into a linebacker. Him being able to play two different levels really does something for me, especially if I'm going to pick him at 187."

Paulsen: "He's interesting to me because he kind of fits that flexible role. As a special teams upside play, I think at 187, I think you probably feel pretty good about that."

Round 6, Pick 209: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

Paulsen: "I don't know if there's a more flexible player in the draft than Eric Gentry. He played on the ball, played off the ball, played nickel, played a little safety, and he's got the longest wingspan in the class. That, to me, is a Dan Quinn guy. Long, rangy and can do a lot of stuff in the defense."

Green: "If you can unlock him, he'll be a cheat code against tight ends."

Round 7, Pick 223: Vincent Anthony, EDGE, Duke