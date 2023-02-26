News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders position review | Safety

Feb 26, 2023 at 04:42 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

01082023 Week 18 WAS vs DAL KC24054
Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are about two months removed from wrapping up the 2022 season with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, and now it is time to start looking at 2023 and how the team can build off its 8-8-1 finish.

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Here are the positions we have covered so far:

Next up are the safeties.

On the roster

Key takeaways

-- Another solid year for Kam Curl: Curl has been one of the Commanders' best defenders since he joined the team as a seventh-round pick in 2020. On top of being a highly intelligent player, his versatility allows his coaches to move him from one position to another, often during the same possession.

Curl had his third straight season with at least 80 tackles, but Pro Football Focus notes that in many ways, it was the best showing of his career. His grades in overall defense (82.9), run defense (80.5), tackling (85.8) and coverage (80.8) were all career highs. He was so good that PFF gave him the second-best grade for his position.

Much of Curl's value rests in his versatility and how it affects the secondary. He has the ability to play at the buffalo nickel position, which allows players like Forrest and McCain to operate in a more traditional safety role. It also allows Washington to get its best defensive backs on the field with its often-used three safety formations.

Washington's defense is full of talent, but it has been clear over the last three seasons that Curl has played a role in the unit's success.

PHOTOS | Eric Bieniemy kicks off new era for Commanders offense

Eric Bieniemy introduced himself as the Washington Commanders' new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator and laid out his vision to coaches, players and the media on Thursday. Take a behind-the-scenes look at his first day getting to work in Washington. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

EF201601
1 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201608
2 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09697
3 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09737
4 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09726
5 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09731
6 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09868
7 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09888
8 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201617
9 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201620
10 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201642
11 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201654
12 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201703
13 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201710
14 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201768
15 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201787
16 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201813
17 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201828
18 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09912
19 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF201884
20 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF202031
21 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF202136
22 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF202165
23 / 23
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

-- Darrick Forrest balled out in Year 2: The Commanders' secondary had a turnaround in 2022 after ranking near the bottom of passing yards allowed in 2021. Forrest, who saw one of the biggest jumps in production last season, played a part in the Commanders allowing the fourth fewest passing yard average.

"I really wanted to show my brothers that they can trust me," Forrest said. "Next year, it's just gonna be improving the little things, anything that I felt like I missed this year, just correcting and getting better."

From the time he started taking the bulk of the reps during OTAs, forcing turnovers became a habit for Forrest. Because of his four interceptions, which led the Commanders in 2022, there was a time when Forrest was ranked among the top five safeties in the league by PFF.

Forrest started his career on Injured Reserve and mostly a special teams player. Now, he has become one of the more promising players on the roster.

-- Jeremy Reaves is a special teams ace: Washington has the ultimate example of how players can still be valuable on special teams.

Reaves, who earned a spot on the Commanders' 53-man roster after years of bouncing around on the practice squad, ended up earning a Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro selection for finishing the year with the third-most special teams tackles in the league (17). That helped Reaves hit a career-high with 33 stops.

"He understands what his role is and he does his role to the best," Rivera said. "I think his teammates really do appreciate that, and I think that's part of it."

Free agency

Several veteran free agents are set to hit the open market in a few weeks, including Jordan Poyer and Devin McCourty. The Commanders likely will not go through dramatic changes at the position, but check out who could be available, HERE.

Draft

Brian Branch and Jordan Battle from Alabama are at the top of the safety position, but CBS Sports also has six prospects at the position in their top 100. Check out who else could be available in April, HERE.

Related Content

news

Commanders players are fired up to have Bieniemy as their new OC

About a dozen players were in attendance for Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference, and they already seem bought into his vision for the offense.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ready to chop some wood

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

news

Five takeaways from Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wrapped up his introductory press conference earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his time addressing the media.

news

How to watch Eric Bieniemy's introductory press conference

Washington will introduce Bieniemy as the team's new assistant head coach/offensive coordinator today.

news

'I was dreaming too small': Tyrae Reid Jr. has been inspired, galvanized by Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

Throughout the 2022 season, the former Bowie State quarterback and coach worked as an offensive assistant for the Commanders and found the experience impacted him in more ways than he could ever have predicted.

news

Commanders position review | Wide receiver

Over the next few weeks, Commanders.com will break down every position group and lay out how the Commanders could improve the group in the coming months. Next up are the wide receivers.

news

Get ready for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

In just a few days, college football's top prospects will congregate at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Here's a position-by-position breakdown of every player invited.

news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy 'prides himself on details and execution'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

news

Commanders' 2022 uniform detail inspired by Black trailblazer Benjamin Banneker

Over the decades, the diamond shape, and the four Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Southeast quadrants it houses, became integral to the life of metro D.C. Today Banneker's legacy can be seen across the city in the many schools, parks and community centers that bear his name.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 2.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of Feb. 21).

news

'The man's one of a kind': Bieniemy's former players praise his coaching style

Bieniemy has coached some of the league's best players during his career, and many of them believe he was pivotal in their development.

Advertising