Commanders position review | Safety

Key takeaways

-- Another solid year for Kam Curl: Curl has been one of the Commanders' best defenders since he joined the team as a seventh-round pick in 2020. On top of being a highly intelligent player, his versatility allows his coaches to move him from one position to another, often during the same possession.

Curl had his third straight season with at least 80 tackles, but Pro Football Focus notes that in many ways, it was the best showing of his career. His grades in overall defense (82.9), run defense (80.5), tackling (85.8) and coverage (80.8) were all career highs. He was so good that PFF gave him the second-best grade for his position.

Much of Curl's value rests in his versatility and how it affects the secondary. He has the ability to play at the buffalo nickel position, which allows players like Forrest and McCain to operate in a more traditional safety role. It also allows Washington to get its best defensive backs on the field with its often-used three safety formations.