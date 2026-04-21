10 Day 1 prospects who could be available for Washington at No. 7

Makai Lemon, WR, USC: The Trojans put him all over the field, but he spent the majority of his time in the slot, where he could use his quickness, route running ability and patience to get open in the middle of the field. There were few players better than Lemon last season. He ranked fifth among FBS receivers in the slot, where he played 70.6% of his snaps, with a grade of 90.3, and quarterbacks had a passer rating of 109.8 when targeted -- the fifth-best among any receiver.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State: His injury history has dominated his evaluation, but when he was on the field, he showed several traits that excited NFL scouts. He caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns in 33 games, averaging 14.4 yards per reception. He earned two all-conference selections in his final two seasons to go with two Third Team All-American nods. He can also take over a game, just as he did when he had 141 yards and two touchdowns in Arizona State's opener against Northern Arizona.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech: Bailey wouldn't singlehandedly turn the Commanders' defense into the league's best pass-rushing unit, but he would certainly provide some immediate help. He ranked third among all FBS players in pass rush grade (93.3) and generated 73 pressures for the Red Raiders. He ranked fifth in the previous season. He beat out players like Abdul Carter, despite Bailey getting 100 fewer pass-rush opportunities. He did put together promising performances against Texas Tech's more difficult opponents. He had four pressures against BYU in the Big 12 Championship and against Oregon in the first round of the College Football Playoff with a sack in each game. In fact, it was his production against Oregon that convinced Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen that he is the best pass rusher this year's draft class has to offer.